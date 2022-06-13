On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
June 13, 2022 5:31 pm
< a min read
      
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
Atlanta -180 at WASHINGTON +152
at PHILADELPHIA -152 Miami +128
at N.Y METS -144 Milwaukee +122
at ST. LOUIS OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Diego OFF
at ARIZONA -120 Cincinnati +100
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -215 Tampa Bay +180
at TORONTO -220 Baltimore +184
at DETROIT OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at BOSTON -225 Oakland +188
Houston -120 at TEXAS +102
at SEATTLE OFF Minnesota OFF
Interleague
Cleveland -158 at COLORADO +134
at SAN FRANCISCO -232 Kansas City +193
at LA DODGERS -192 LA Angels +167

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

