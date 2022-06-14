Trending:
The Associated Press
June 14, 2022 5:37 pm
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -135 Miami +115
at ARIZONA -116 Cincinnati -102
Atlanta -155 at WASHINGTON +135
Milwaukee -120 at N.Y METS +100
at ST. LOUIS -167 Pittsburgh +148
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Diego OFF
American League
at DETROIT OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
Houston -124 at TEXAS +106
Minnesota -120 at SEATTLE +102
at N.Y YANKEES -140 Tampa Bay +120
at TORONTO -250 Baltimore +200
at BOSTON OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -255 Kansas City +210
at COLORADO -115 Cleveland -105
at LA DODGERS -200 LA Angels +170
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at COLORADO -152 Tampa Bay +126

