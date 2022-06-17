Trending:
The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 5:46 pm
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Atlanta OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF San Francisco OFF
at N.Y METS -205 Miami +172
at CINCINNATI -120 Milwaukee +102
Philadelphia -237 at WASHINGTON +198
San Diego -137 at COLORADO +118
American League
at TORONTO -132 N.Y Yankees +112
Tampa Bay -168 at BALTIMORE +142
at OAKLAND -174 Kansas City +146
Texas -135 at DETROIT +115
at SEATTLE -126 LA Angels +108
at HOUSTON -162 Chicago White Sox +136
at SEATTLE OFF LA Angels OFF
Interleague
at LA DODGERS -290 Cleveland +235
St. Louis -112 at BOSTON -107
at ARIZONA -112 Minnesota -107
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at COLORADO -154 Tampa Bay +128

