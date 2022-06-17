MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Atlanta OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF San Francisco OFF at N.Y METS -205 Miami +172 at CINCINNATI -120 Milwaukee +102 Philadelphia -237 at WASHINGTON +198 San Diego -137 at COLORADO +118 American League at TORONTO -132 N.Y Yankees +112 Tampa Bay -168 at BALTIMORE +142 at OAKLAND -174 Kansas City +146 Texas -135 at DETROIT +115 at SEATTLE -126 LA Angels +108 at HOUSTON -162 Chicago White Sox +136 at SEATTLE OFF LA Angels OFF Interleague at LA DODGERS -290 Cleveland +235 St. Louis -112 at BOSTON -107 at ARIZONA -112 Minnesota -107 NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at COLORADO -154 Tampa Bay +128

