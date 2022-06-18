On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
June 18, 2022 5:39 pm
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Philadelphia -167 at WASHINGTON +145
San Francisco -177 at PITTSBURGH +155
Milwaukee -132 at CINCINNATI +112
at N.Y METS -135 Miami +115
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Atlanta OFF
San Diego -112 at COLORADO -104
American League
Tampa Bay -133 at BALTIMORE +113
N.Y Yankees -122 at TORONTO +102
Texas -135 at DETROIT +115
Kansas City -142 at OAKLAND +122
LA Angels -126 at SEATTLE +108
at HOUSTON -177 Chicago White Sox +155
Interleague
at BOSTON -122 St. Louis +103
Minnesota -112 at ARIZONA -104
at LA DODGERS OFF Cleveland OFF

