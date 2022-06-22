Trending:
The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 8:56 pm
MLB
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MIAMI -138 Colorado +118
at ATLANTA -162 San Francisco +136
Chicago Cubs -116 at PITTSBURGH -102
LA Dodgers -200 at CINCINNATI +168
St. Louis -118 at MILWAUKEE +100
at SAN DIEGO -158 Philadelphia +134
American League
at MINNESOTA -144 Cleveland +122
Seattle -132 at OAKLAND +112
at N.Y YANKEES -136 Houston +116
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -162 Baltimore +136

