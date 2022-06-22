|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MIAMI
|-138
|Colorado
|+118
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|San
|Francisco
|+136
|Chicago Cubs
|-116
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-102
|LA Dodgers
|-200
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+168
|St. Louis
|-118
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+100
|at SAN DIEGO
|-158
|Philadelphia
|+134
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-144
|Cleveland
|+122
|Seattle
|-132
|at
|OAKLAND
|+112
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-136
|Houston
|+116
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-162
|Baltimore
|+136
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
