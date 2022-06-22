MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MIAMI -138 Colorado +118 at ATLANTA -162 San Francisco +136 Chicago Cubs -116 at PITTSBURGH -102 LA Dodgers -200 at CINCINNATI +168 St. Louis -118 at MILWAUKEE +100 at SAN DIEGO -158 Philadelphia +134 American League at MINNESOTA -144 Cleveland +122 Seattle -132 at OAKLAND +112 at N.Y YANKEES -136 Houston +116 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -162 Baltimore +136

