The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 6:01 pm
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
N.Y Mets -154 at MIAMI +130
at ST. LOUIS -190 Chicago Cubs +160
at SAN FRANCISCO -164 Cincinnati +138
at SAN DIEGO -134 Philadelphia +114
LA Dodgers -116 at ATLANTA -102
American League
at N.Y YANKEES -166 Houston +140
Boston OFF at CLEVELAND OFF
at KANSAS CITY -166 Oakland +140
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -210 Baltimore +176
at LA ANGELS -142 Seattle +120
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -220 Pittsburgh +184
Toronto -134 at MILWAUKEE +114
at MINNESOTA -200 Colorado +168
at TEXAS -162 Washington +136
at ARIZONA -154 Detroit +130
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Colorado -114 at TAMPA BAY -105

