MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WASHINGTON -142 Pittsburgh +120 San Diego -134 at ARIZONA +114 Atlanta -142 at PHILADELPHIA +120 Miami -110 at ST. LOUIS -106 at CHICAGO CUBS -120 Cincinnati +100 LA Dodgers -198 at COLORADO +166 American League at N.Y YANKEES -300 Oakland +245 Texas -156 at KANSAS CITY +132 at SEATTLE -142 Baltimore +120 at TORONTO -154 Boston +130 Minnesota -116 at CLEVELAND -102 at LA ANGELS -157 Chicago White Sox +135 Interleague at TAMPA BAY -115 Milwaukee -105 Houston -126 at N.Y METS +108 at SAN FRANCISCO -220 Detroit +184

