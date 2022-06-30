|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|St. Louis
|-148
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+126
|at WASHINGTON
|-130
|Miami
|+110
|Atlanta
|-245
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+200
|Milwaukee
|-205
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+172
|at COLORADO
|-126
|Arizona
|+108
|at LA DODGERS
|-184
|San
|Diego
|+154
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-138
|Tampa
|Bay
|+118
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|-210
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+176
|at MINNESOTA
|-215
|Baltimore
|+180
|at HOUSTON
|-146
|LA
|Angels
|+124
|at SEATTLE
|-215
|Oakland
|+180
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|-198
|Texas
|+164
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-146
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+124
