The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 10:32 pm
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
St. Louis -148 at PHILADELPHIA +126
at WASHINGTON -130 Miami +110
Atlanta -245 at CINCINNATI +200
Milwaukee -205 at PITTSBURGH +172
at COLORADO -126 Arizona +108
at LA DODGERS -184 San Diego +154
American League
at TORONTO -138 Tampa Bay +118
at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF
N.Y Yankees -210 at CLEVELAND +176
at MINNESOTA -215 Baltimore +180
at HOUSTON -146 LA Angels +124
at SEATTLE -215 Oakland +180
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Boston OFF
at N.Y METS -198 Texas +164
at SAN FRANCISCO -146 Chicago White Sox +124

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

