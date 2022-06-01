Sports on TV

Adv04(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, June 6COLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
COLLEGE SOFTBALL12 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Oklahoma City
2:30 p.m.
|Adv04
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, June 6
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Oklahoma City
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Oklahoma City
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)
ESPN — Women’s College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)
TNT — Western Conference Final: Colorado at Edmonton, Game 4
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Croatia vs. France, Group A, Split, Croatia —
|Tuesday, June 7
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
TBS — LA Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 4
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Italy vs. Hungary, Group C, Cesena, Italy —
|Wednesday, June 8
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series Finals: TBD, Game 1, Oklahoma City
|COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 1 (Men’s), Eugene, Ore.
ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 3
TNT — Western Conference Final: Edmonton at Colorado, Game 5 (If Necessary)
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Poland, Group D, Brussels Belgium —
|Thursday, June 9
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women’s College World Series Finals: TBD, Game 2, Oklahoma City
|COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women’s), Eugene, Ore.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, First Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, St. George<s Golf and Country Club, Toronto
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 5 (If Necessary)
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Portugal vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Lisbon, Portugal —
|Friday, June 10
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series Finals: TBD, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)
|COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 3 (Men’s), Eugene, Ore.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Second Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden
GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club – Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 4
TNT — Western Conference Final: Colorado at Edmonton, Game 6 (If Necessary)
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Austria vs. France, Group A, Vienna, Austria —
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.