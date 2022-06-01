On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports on TV

The Associated Press
June 1, 2022 11:15 am
4 min read
      

Adv04(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, June 11AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane

AUTO RACING6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway,...

READ MORE

Adv04
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane

AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

10 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

BOXING
11 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Boxers Edgar Berlanga vs. Xander Zayas (Super-Middleweights)

CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

        Read more: Sports News

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 4 (Women’s), Eugene, Ore.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden

11 a.m.

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club – Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

10 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING
5 p.m.

NBC — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Kallang, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Cleveland

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

NHL HOCKEY
8:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC

USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

NBC — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.

6 p.m.

USA — TBA, Birmingham, Ala. —

Sunday, June 12
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

1 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club – Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club – Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: New England at Sporting Kansas City

TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The BYC Grand Prix, New York

USFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.

FOX — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA, Birmingham, Ala. —

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|8 Leadership Webinar
6|8 IIoT World Energy Day
6|8 H2O.ai Meetup: Scale and Operationalize...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories