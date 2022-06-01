Sports on TV

Adv04(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, June 11AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL5 a.m. FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane AUTO RACING6:55 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan 9:55 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan 2 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped) 7:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway,... READ MORE

Adv04 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, June 11 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane

AUTO RACING 6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

10 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

BOXING 11 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Boxers Edgar Berlanga vs. Xander Zayas (Super-Middleweights)

CFL FOOTBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD 5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 4 (Women’s), Eugene, Ore.

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden

11 a.m.

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club – Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

10 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING 5 p.m.

NBC — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Kallang, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Cleveland

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

NHL HOCKEY 8:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC

USFL FOOTBALL 1 p.m.

NBC — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.

6 p.m.

USA — TBA, Birmingham, Ala. —

Sunday, June 12 AUTO RACING 6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

1 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club – Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club – Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: New England at Sporting Kansas City

TRACK AND FIELD 4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The BYC Grand Prix, New York

USFL FOOTBALL 4 p.m.

FOX — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA, Birmingham, Ala. —

