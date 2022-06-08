Sports on TV

Adv11(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, June 13COLLEGE BASEBALL12 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional 3 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional 6 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional 9 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional NBA BASKETBALL9 p.m. ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 5 SOCCER (MEN’S)9:50 a.m. FS2 — UEFA Nations League Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan ... ... READ MORE

Adv11 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 13 COLLEGE BASEBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Belarus, Group K, Baku, Azerbaijan

SOFTBALL 6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Gold, San Diego

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Gold, San Diego —

Tuesday, June 14 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

10 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Stage: Armenia vs. Scotland, Group E, Yerevan, Armenia

2 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, Final, Al Rayyan, Qatar

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Stage: Germany vs. Italy, Group C, Mönchengladbach, Germany

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Atlético Ottawa

10 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at FC Edmonton

SOFTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Blue vs. Team Orange, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Orange, San Diego

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Washington

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seattle at Minnesota —

Wednesday, June 15 HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Milwaukee

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Valour FC

SOFTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Golf vs. Team Blue, San Diego

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue, San Diego —

Thursday, June 16 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda

CFL FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montreal at Toronto

GOLF 9:30 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

5 p.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6 (If Necessary) —

Friday, June 17 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING 1:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

4:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF 9:30 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta —

Saturday, June 18 AUTO RACING 12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

3:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

8 p.m.

CBS — ARCA Menards Series

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

BIG3 BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

CBS — Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago

BOXING 10 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York

CFL FOOTBALL 9:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton

COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF 12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING 9 a.m.

NBC — The Royal Ascot: From Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Hempstead, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Detroit

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: TBD, Game 1

RUGBY (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: TBD, Semifinal

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canterbury

SOCCER (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — USL: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy

SOFTBALL 3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, San Diego

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, San Diego

USFL FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

USA — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA, Birmingham, Ala. —

Sunday, June 19 AUTO RACING 2 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF 10 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 7 (If Necessary)

RUGBY (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: TBD, Semifinal

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United

5 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC

SOFTBALL 3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, San Diego

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, San Diego

USFL FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

USA — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at New York

2 p.m.

CBS — Connecticut at Washington —

