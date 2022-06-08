Sports on TV

Adv11(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, June 13COLLEGE BASEBALL12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
NBA BASKETBALL9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)9:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group K, Astana, Kazakhstan
...
|Thursday, June 16
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda
ESPN2 — Montreal at Toronto
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
ABC — NBA Finals: Golden State at Boston, Game 6 (If Necessary) —
|Friday, June 17
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Essendon at St. Kilda
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|10 p.m.
ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta —
|Saturday, June 18
|AUTO RACING
|12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
CBS — ARCA Menards Series
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 150, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
CBS — Triplets vs. Trilogy, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Chicago
ESPN — WBO Top Rank Main Card: Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. (Light-Heavyweights), New York
ESPNEWS — Saskatchewan at Edmonton
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
NBC — The Royal Ascot: From Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, England
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
ABC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Chaos, Hempstead, N.Y.
FS1 — Texas at Detroit
FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Boston OR Cleveland at LA Dodgers
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Austin, Texas
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett (Featherweights), Austin, Texas
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: TBD, Game 1
FS2 — MLR: TBD, Semifinal
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canterbury
ESPN — USL: El Paso FC at Detroit City FC
ABC — MLS: LAFC at Seattle
ESPN — MLS: Portland at LA Galaxy
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, San Diego
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, San Diego
USA — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.
FOX — TBA, Birmingham, Ala. —
|Sunday, June 19
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
FOX — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston
ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 7 (If Necessary)
FS1 — MLR: TBD, Semifinal
ESPN2 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United
FS2 — CPL: Atlético Ottawa at FC Edmonton
FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC
CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, San Diego
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, San Diego
USA — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.
FS1 — TBA, Birmingham, Ala.
ESPN — Seattle at New York
CBS — Connecticut at Washington —
