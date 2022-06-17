On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports on TV

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 10:30 am
5 min read
      

Adv18(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, June 20COLLEGE BASEBALL2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL8 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3

SOFTBALL7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Blue, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes...

READ MORE

Adv18
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3

SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Blue, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue, San Diego —

Tuesday, June 21
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — NHL Awards —

Wednesday, June 22
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

        Read more: Sports News

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 4

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York at Connecticut —

Thursday, June 23
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

ABC — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

NBATV — 2022 NBA Draft: Rounds 1-2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

11 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego —

Friday, June 24
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney

AUTO RACING
4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg

GOLF
6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped)

LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Baltimore

MIXED MARITAL ARTS
9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego —

Saturday, June 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney

AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.

CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Texas

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

10 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels

RUGBY (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

FOX — MLR Playoff: TBD, Final

SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver

SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego

TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, Eugene, Ore.

USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.

FOX — USFL Playoff: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

8 p.m.

NBC — USFL Playoff: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio —

Sunday, June 16
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

5 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta

ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast)

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union

TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4, Eugene, Ore.

5 p.m.

USA — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4, Eugene, Ore. —

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Government News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 2022 Procurement Playbook - HHS -...
6|24 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
6|24 Atlanta Red Hat User Group
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories