Sports on TV

Adv18(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, June 20COLLEGE BASEBALL2 p.m. ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb. 7 p.m. ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb. MLB BASEBALL8 p.m. FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee NHL HOCKEY8 p.m. ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3 SOFTBALL7 p.m. ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Blue, San Diego 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Athletes... READ MORE

Adv18 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 20 COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL 8 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3

SOFTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Blue, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue, San Diego —

Tuesday, June 21 COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN — NHL Awards —

Wednesday, June 22 COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 4

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — New York at Connecticut —

Thursday, June 23 COLLEGE BASEBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ABC — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPN — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

NBATV — 2022 NBA Draft: Rounds 1-2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

11 p.m.

ESPN — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

SOFTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego —

Friday, June 24 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney

AUTO RACING 4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL 8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped)

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Baltimore

MIXED MARITAL ARTS 9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOFTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego —

Saturday, June 25 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney

AUTO RACING 3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.

CFL FOOTBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Texas

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

10 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels

RUGBY (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

FOX — MLR Playoff: TBD, Final

SOCCER (MEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford

5 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver

SOFTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego

TRACK AND FIELD 4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, Eugene, Ore.

USFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

FOX — USFL Playoff: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio

8 p.m.

NBC — USFL Playoff: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio —

Sunday, June 16 AUTO RACING 2 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

5 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF 7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta

ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast)

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union

TRACK AND FIELD 4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4, Eugene, Ore.

5 p.m.

USA — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4, Eugene, Ore. —

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.