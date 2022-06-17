Sports on TV

Adv18(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, June 20COLLEGE BASEBALL2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.
MLB BASEBALL8 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee
NHL HOCKEY8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3
SOFTBALL7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Blue, San Diego
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes...
READ MORE
|Adv18
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, June 20
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.
FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 3
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Gold vs. Team Blue, San Diego
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Orange vs. Team Blue, San Diego —
|Tuesday, June 21
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Omaha, Neb.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Omaha, Neb.
TBS — San Francisco at Atlanta
ESPN — NHL Awards —
|Wednesday, June 22
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 4
ESPN2 — New York at Connecticut —
|Thursday, June 23
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
ABC — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.
NBATV — 2022 NBA Draft: Rounds 1-2, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN — 2022 NBA Draft: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego —
|Friday, June 24
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)
ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped)
|LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Baltimore
|MIXED MARITAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights, Atlanta
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego —
|Saturday, June 25
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Sydney
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va.
ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia
ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), Las Vegas
FS1 — Washington at Texas
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels
FOX — MLR Playoff: TBD, Final
ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford
ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, San Diego
NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, Eugene, Ore.
FOX — USFL Playoff: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio
NBC — USFL Playoff: TBD, Semifinal, Canton, Ohio —
|Sunday, June 16
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours Of The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
FOX — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPN — College World Series Final: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Atlanta
ESPN2 — LA Dodgers at Atlanta (Kay-Rod Cast)
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado at Tampa Bay, Game 6 (If Necessary)
FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union
NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4, Eugene, Ore.
USA — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 4, Eugene, Ore. —
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.