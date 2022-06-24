On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports on TV

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 10:45 am
4 min read
      

Adv25(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, June 27COLLEGE BASEBALL7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Finals: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

TENNIS6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London —

Tuesday, June 28MLB BASEBALL7 p.m.

TBS — Houston at NY Mets

NHL HOCKEY8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado,...

READ MORE

Adv25
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 27
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Finals: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

TENNIS
6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London —

Tuesday, June 28
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

TBS — Houston at NY Mets

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.

ESPN — International Friendly: U.S vs. Colombia, Sandy, Utah

TENNIS
6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlanta at Washington —

Wednesday, June 29
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Baltimore

        Read more: Sports News

SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at LA FC

TENNIS
6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London —

Thursday, June 30
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Ottawa

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
MLB BASEBALL
10 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at LA Dodgers

TENNIS
6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London —

Friday, July 1
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

CYCLING
9:30 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 8.1 Individual Time-Trial, Copenhagen, Denmark

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights, Atlanta

TENNIS
6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London —

Saturday, July 2
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn.

BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3’s vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Dallas

CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan

CYCLING
8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark

1 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Seattle

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers

RUGBY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: TBA

TENNIS
8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago

3 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special —

Sunday, July 3
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

3 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Ontario, Canada

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

CYCLING
8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 113 miles, Vejle – Sønderborg, Denmark

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Philadelphia (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna

TENNIS
8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

USFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

FOX — USFL Playoff: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Connecticut —

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|30 DigiMarCon Southeast 2022 - Digital...
6|30 Electromagnetic Battle Management
6|30 Government Innovation Massachusetts
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories