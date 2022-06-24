Sports on TV

Adv25(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, June 27COLLEGE BASEBALL7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Finals: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
TENNIS6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London —
Tuesday, June 28MLB BASEBALL7 p.m.
TBS — Houston at NY Mets
NHL HOCKEY8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado,...
|Adv25
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, June 27
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Finals: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London —
|Tuesday, June 28
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
TBS — Houston at NY Mets
ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 7 (If Necessary)
ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC
ESPN — International Friendly: U.S vs. Colombia, Sandy, Utah
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
ESPN2 — Atlanta at Washington —
|Wednesday, June 29
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Baltimore
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at LA FC
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London —
|Thursday, June 30
|CFL FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — British Columbia at Ottawa
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
FS1 — San Diego at LA Dodgers
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London —
|Friday, July 1
|AUTO RACING
|5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 8.1 Individual Time-Trial, Copenhagen, Denmark
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPN — PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights, Atlanta
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London —
|Saturday, July 2
|AUTO RACING
|9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn.
CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3’s vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Dallas
ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
FS1 — Oakland at Seattle
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers
FS1 — MLR: TBA
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago
ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special —
|Sunday, July 3
|AUTO RACING
|9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Ontario, Canada
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 113 miles, Vejle – Sønderborg, Denmark
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
ESPN — St. Louis at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — St. Louis at Philadelphia (Kay-Rod Cast)
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
FOX — USFL Playoff: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio
ESPN — Washington at Connecticut —
