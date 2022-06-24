Sports on TV

Adv25(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, June 27COLLEGE BASEBALL7 p.m. ESPN — College World Series Finals: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary) TENNIS6 a.m. ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London 11 a.m. ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London 6 a.m. (Tuesday) ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London — Tuesday, June 28MLB BASEBALL7 p.m. TBS — Houston at NY Mets NHL HOCKEY8 p.m. ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado,... READ MORE

Adv25 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 27 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series Finals: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

TENNIS 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London —

Tuesday, June 28 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

TBS — Houston at NY Mets

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 10 p.m.

ESPN — International Friendly: U.S vs. Colombia, Sandy, Utah

TENNIS 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlanta at Washington —

Wednesday, June 29 LACROSSE (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Baltimore

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at LA FC

TENNIS 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London —

Thursday, June 30 CFL FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — British Columbia at Ottawa

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

MLB BASEBALL 10 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at LA Dodgers

TENNIS 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London —

Friday, July 1 AUTO RACING 5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

CYCLING 9:30 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 8.1 Individual Time-Trial, Copenhagen, Denmark

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 6 Main Card: Welterweights & Women’s Lightweights, Atlanta

TENNIS 6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London —

Saturday, July 2 AUTO RACING 9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich.

8 p.m.

CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Conn.

BIG3 BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: Power vs. Enemies, Killer 3’s vs. Tri State, Triplets vs. Ball Hogs, Dallas

CFL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montreal at Saskatchewan

CYCLING 8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark

1 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 125.5 miles, Roskilde to Nyborg, Denmark

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Third Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 276 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Seattle

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Chicago Cubs OR San Diego at LA Dodgers

RUGBY (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: TBA

TENNIS 8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago

3 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special —

Sunday, July 3 AUTO RACING 9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

3 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Chevrolet Grand Prix, Ontario, Canada

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Kwik Trip 250, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

CYCLING 8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 3, 113 miles, Vejle – Sønderborg, Denmark

GOLF 8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny, Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

HORSE RACING 1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — St. Louis at Philadelphia (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna

TENNIS 8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

USFL FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

FOX — USFL Playoff: TBD, Championship, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Connecticut —

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.