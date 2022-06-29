Sports on TV

Adv02(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsSaturday, July 9AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL5 a.m.
|Adv02
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, July 9
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|5 a.m.
FS1 — Fremantle at St. Kilda
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tennessee
SHO — WBC Championship: Erislandy Lara vs. Brian Castaño (Super-Welterweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 8, 114 miles, Dole to Lausanne, Switzerland
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
NBC — American Century Championship: Second Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club – Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.
|LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Baltimore
ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Championship, Baltimore
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev (Lightweights), Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Summer League: Orlando vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Summer League: Detroit vs. Washington, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Portland, Las Vegas
FOX — MLS: Portland at Seattle
FS1 — MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC
FS1 — Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Sweden, Group C, Sheffield, England
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London
ABC — WTA: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)
ESPN — WNBA Skills Competition: From Chicago —
|Sunday, July 10
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
CBS — Week 3
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup Finals, Portland, Maine
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 9, 114 miles, Aigle (Switzerland) to Châtel, France
|FOOTBALL ALLIANCE (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — PRO National Championship: TBD, Canton, Ohio
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
CBS — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio
NBC — American Century Championship: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club – Champion Trace Course, Nicholasville, Ky.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
ESPN2 — NY Yankees at Boston (Kay-Rod Cast)
ESPN — Summer League: Indiana vs. Sacramento, Las Vegas
ESPN2 — Summer League: Chicago vs. New York, Las Vegas
ESPNU — Summer League: Denver vs. Cleveland, Las Vegas
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Iceland, Group D, Sheffield, England
ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Doubles Championship, London
ABC — ATP: Wimbledon, Championship, London (Taped)
ABC — WNBA All-Star Game: From Chicago —
