St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5

The Associated Press
June 3, 2022 5:50 pm
< a min read
      

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 14 15 13 3 10
Edman ss-2b 5 3 3 0 0 1 .281
Gorman dh 5 1 1 3 0 2 .361
Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 1 3 2 1 .349
Yepez 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .285
a-Sosa ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Donovan 2b-3b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .296
Dickerson lf 5 2 2 2 0 2 .194
Nootbaar rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .154
Bader cf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .260
Knizner c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .241
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 11 5 4 7
Morel 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .262
Ortega cf 4 1 3 0 1 0 .261
Happ lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .265
Frazier lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Schwindel dh-p 3 1 2 1 2 0 .239
Wisdom 3b 4 1 2 4 0 2 .231
Heyward rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Higgins c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Rivas 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .194
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .186
St. Louis 013 503 002_14 15 0
Chicago 301 000 100_5 11 0

a-lined out for Arenado in the 9th.

LOB_St. Louis 3, Chicago 8. 2B_Nootbaar (2). HR_Goldschmidt (12), off Stroman; Dickerson (1), off Stroman; Gorman (3), off Stroman; Dickerson (2), off Schwindel; Nootbaar (1), off Schwindel; Wisdom (12), off Mikolas. RBIs_Nootbaar 2 (4), Goldschmidt 3 (47), Dickerson 2 (11), Knizner (11), Gorman 3 (10), Arenado (37), Donovan (10), Wisdom 4 (31), Schwindel (27). SB_Edman 2 (14), Bader (14).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Bader); Chicago 3 (Schwindel, Heyward 2). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 8; Chicago 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Nootbaar. GIDP_Simmons.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Donovan, Knizner, Donovan).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mikolas, W, 4-3 5 8 4 4 3 4 107 3.02
Z.Thompson, S, 1-1 4 3 1 1 1 3 74 2.25
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, L, 2-5 4 10 9 9 1 7 90 5.32
Leiter Jr. 4 3 3 3 2 3 64 6.23
Schwindel 1 2 2 2 0 0 10 18.00

WP_Leiter Jr..

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:14. A_32,482 (41,649).

