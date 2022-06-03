St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
41
14
15
13
3
10
Edman ss-2b
5
3
3
0
0
1
.281
Gorman dh
5
1
1
3
0
2
.361
Goldschmidt 1b
3
2
1
...
READ MORE
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|14
|15
|13
|3
|10
|
|Edman ss-2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Gorman dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.361
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.349
|Yepez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|a-Sosa ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Donovan 2b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Dickerson lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.194
|Nootbaar rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.154
|Bader cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Knizner c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|4
|7
|
|Morel 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Frazier lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Schwindel dh-p
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.239
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.231
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Higgins c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|St. Louis
|013
|503
|002_14
|15
|0
|Chicago
|301
|000
|100_5
|11
|0
a-lined out for Arenado in the 9th.
LOB_St. Louis 3, Chicago 8. 2B_Nootbaar (2). HR_Goldschmidt (12), off Stroman; Dickerson (1), off Stroman; Gorman (3), off Stroman; Dickerson (2), off Schwindel; Nootbaar (1), off Schwindel; Wisdom (12), off Mikolas. RBIs_Nootbaar 2 (4), Goldschmidt 3 (47), Dickerson 2 (11), Knizner (11), Gorman 3 (10), Arenado (37), Donovan (10), Wisdom 4 (31), Schwindel (27). SB_Edman 2 (14), Bader (14).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 1 (Bader); Chicago 3 (Schwindel, Heyward 2). RISP_St. Louis 4 for 8; Chicago 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Nootbaar. GIDP_Simmons.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt; Donovan, Knizner, Donovan).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 4-3
|5
|
|8
|4
|4
|3
|4
|107
|3.02
|Z.Thompson, S, 1-1
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|74
|2.25
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 2-5
|4
|
|10
|9
|9
|1
|7
|90
|5.32
|Leiter Jr.
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|64
|6.23
|Schwindel
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|18.00
WP_Leiter Jr..
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:14. A_32,482 (41,649).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.