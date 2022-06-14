St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 7 1 3 10 Marcano lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Reynolds dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .255 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269 a-Vogelbach ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Castillo ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .201 b-Park ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Suwinski cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216 Chang 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .208 c-Smith-Njigba ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Mitchell rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .203 Delay c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 7 3 3 7 Donovan rf-1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .308 Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .257 Goldschmidt dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .338 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 O’Neill lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .228 Pujols 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218 1-Carlson pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Bader cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257 Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .220 Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188

Pittsburgh 000 000 100_1 7 4 St. Louis 002 100 00x_3 7 0

a-struck out for Chavis in the 8th. b-struck out for Castillo in the 9th. c-doubled for Chang in the 9th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 7th.

E_Castillo 3 (5), Vogelbach (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 11. 2B_Smith-Njigba (1). HR_Chang (1), off Cabrera; Goldschmidt (14), off Brubaker. RBIs_Chang (2), Goldschmidt 3 (51).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Mitchell 2, Hayes); St. Louis 5 (Sosa, Goldschmidt 3, Gorman). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 6; St. Louis 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Chang, Donovan. GIDP_Chang, Delay, Pujols.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Chang, Chavis); St. Louis 2 (Sosa, Gorman, Pujols; Sosa, Gorman, Pujols).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brubaker, L, 0-7 5 1-3 7 3 2 2 5 106 4.50 Beede 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 44 3.42

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Liberatore, W, 2-1 5 3 0 0 2 5 79 4.00 VerHagen, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.91 Cabrera, H, 10 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 2.20 Helsley, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.36 Gallegos, S, 9-12 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.92

Inherited runners-scored_Beede 2-0. HBP_Beede (Pujols). WP_Brubaker, Beede, Liberatore.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Bacon; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:56. A_31,193 (45,494).

