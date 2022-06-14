On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1

June 14, 2022
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 7 1 3 10
Marcano lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Reynolds dh 3 0 2 0 1 1 .255
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269
a-Vogelbach ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Castillo ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .201
b-Park ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Suwinski cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216
Chang 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .208
c-Smith-Njigba ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Mitchell rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .203
Delay c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 3 7
Donovan rf-1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .308
Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .257
Goldschmidt dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .338
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
O’Neill lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .228
Pujols 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .218
1-Carlson pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Bader cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .257
Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .220
Sosa ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Pittsburgh 000 000 100_1 7 4
St. Louis 002 100 00x_3 7 0

a-struck out for Chavis in the 8th. b-struck out for Castillo in the 9th. c-doubled for Chang in the 9th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 7th.

E_Castillo 3 (5), Vogelbach (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 11. 2B_Smith-Njigba (1). HR_Chang (1), off Cabrera; Goldschmidt (14), off Brubaker. RBIs_Chang (2), Goldschmidt 3 (51).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Mitchell 2, Hayes); St. Louis 5 (Sosa, Goldschmidt 3, Gorman). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 6; St. Louis 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Chang, Donovan. GIDP_Chang, Delay, Pujols.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Chang, Chavis); St. Louis 2 (Sosa, Gorman, Pujols; Sosa, Gorman, Pujols).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker, L, 0-7 5 1-3 7 3 2 2 5 106 4.50
Beede 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 44 3.42
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Liberatore, W, 2-1 5 3 0 0 2 5 79 4.00
VerHagen, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.91
Cabrera, H, 10 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 2.20
Helsley, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.36
Gallegos, S, 9-12 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.92

Inherited runners-scored_Beede 2-0. HBP_Beede (Pujols). WP_Brubaker, Beede, Liberatore.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Bacon; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:56. A_31,193 (45,494).

