St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
1
7
1
3
10
Marcano lf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.288
Reynolds dh
3
0
2
0
1
1
.255
Hayes 3b
4
0
0
0
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|
|Donovan rf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.308
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.257
|Goldschmidt dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.338
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|1-Carlson pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100_1
|7
|4
|St. Louis
|002
|100
|00x_3
|7
|0
a-struck out for Chavis in the 8th. b-struck out for Castillo in the 9th. c-doubled for Chang in the 9th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 7th.
E_Castillo 3 (5), Vogelbach (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 11. 2B_Smith-Njigba (1). HR_Chang (1), off Cabrera; Goldschmidt (14), off Brubaker. RBIs_Chang (2), Goldschmidt 3 (51).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Mitchell 2, Hayes); St. Louis 5 (Sosa, Goldschmidt 3, Gorman). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 6; St. Louis 0 for 10.
Runners moved up_Chang, Donovan. GIDP_Chang, Delay, Pujols.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Chang, Chavis); St. Louis 2 (Sosa, Gorman, Pujols; Sosa, Gorman, Pujols).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, L, 0-7
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|2
|2
|5
|106
|4.50
|Beede
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|3.42
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore, W, 2-1
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|79
|4.00
|VerHagen, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.91
|Cabrera, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.20
|Helsley, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.36
|Gallegos, S, 9-12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.92
Inherited runners-scored_Beede 2-0. HBP_Beede (Pujols). WP_Brubaker, Beede, Liberatore.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Bacon; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:56. A_31,193 (45,494).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.