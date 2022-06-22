Trending:
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 11:33 pm
St. Louis

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
32
5
7
5

Totals
33
4
7
4

Edman ss
4
0
1
0

Yelich lf
5
1
2
1

Carlson rf
3
1
1
0

St. Louis 200 102 000 5
Milwaukee 100 120 000 4

DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Arenado (16), Edman (11), Renfroe (9), Yelich (10), McCutchen (9). HR_Goldschmidt (17), Arenado (14), Tellez (11), McCutchen (5). SB_Carlson (3), Edman (16). SF_Pujols (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Wainwright 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 7
Oviedo W,1-1 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Cabrera S,1-1 2 0 0 0 2 1
Milwaukee
Lauer L,6-3 6 6 5 5 1 5
Milner 1 1 0 0 1 3
Kelley 2 0 0 0 0 5

Milner pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Cabrera (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:06. A_27,986 (41,900).

