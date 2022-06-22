St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
5
7
5
Totals
33
4
7
4
Edman ss
4
0
1
0
Yelich lf
5
1
2
1
Carlson rf
3
1
1
0
...
READ MORE
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Carlson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Tellez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Yepez lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nootbaar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Adames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donovan ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Caratini ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|St. Louis
|200
|102
|000
|—
|5
|Milwaukee
|100
|120
|000
|—
|4
DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Arenado (16), Edman (11), Renfroe (9), Yelich (10), McCutchen (9). HR_Goldschmidt (17), Arenado (14), Tellez (11), McCutchen (5). SB_Carlson (3), Edman (16). SF_Pujols (3).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Oviedo W,1-1
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cabrera S,1-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lauer L,6-3
|6
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Milner
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Kelley
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
Milner pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Cabrera (Taylor).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:06. A_27,986 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.