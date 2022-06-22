St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis Milwaukee ab

St. Louis Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 5 7 5 Totals 33 4 7 4 Edman ss 4 0 1 0 Yelich lf 5 1 2 1 Carlson rf 3 1 1 0 Urías ss 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt dh 3 2 1 2 Tellez 1b 2 1 1 1 Arenado 3b 4 2 2 2 McCutchen dh 4 1 2 2 Yepez lf 3 0 2 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Nootbaar lf 1 0 0 0 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 2 0 0 1 Adames ph 1 0 0 0 Donovan ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 0 0 0 Caratini ph 0 0 0 0 Knizner c 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0

St. Louis 200 102 000 — 5 Milwaukee 100 120 000 — 4

DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Arenado (16), Edman (11), Renfroe (9), Yelich (10), McCutchen (9). HR_Goldschmidt (17), Arenado (14), Tellez (11), McCutchen (5). SB_Carlson (3), Edman (16). SF_Pujols (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Wainwright 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 7 Oviedo W,1-1 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Cabrera S,1-1 2 0 0 0 2 1

Milwaukee Lauer L,6-3 6 6 5 5 1 5 Milner 1 1 0 0 1 3 Kelley 2 0 0 0 0 5

Milner pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Cabrera (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Bill Miller; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:06. A_27,986 (41,900).

