St. Louis 9, Miami 0

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
0
8
0
1
9
Berti 2b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.297
Cooper 1b
3
0
3
0
1
0
.316
Soler dh
4
0
0
0
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|8
|1
|11
|
|Edman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Capel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Donovan lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.347
|Sosa ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Knizner 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Gorman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Carlson cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Yepez dh
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.282
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|100
|312
|020_9
|11
|0
LOB_Miami 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Cooper (17), Goldschmidt (24), Carlson (15), Gorman (5). 3B_Carlson (2). HR_Goldschmidt (19), off López; Yepez (8), off López; Yepez (9), off Bleier. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (64), Yepez 5 (24), Carlson (18). SB_Berti (22), Edman (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Soler, De La Cruz 2); St. Louis 1 (Arenado). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; St. Louis 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Donovan. GIDP_Soler, Berti.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 5-4
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|5
|85
|2.98
|Bleier
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|5.59
|Nance
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|40
|6.16
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 6-5
|7
|
|7
|0
|0
|1
|9
|101
|3.07
|Naile
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Woodford
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.05
WP_Nance, Wainwright(2).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:40. A_34,701 (45,494).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.