St. Louis 9, Miami 0

Miami

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

0

8

0

1

9 Berti 2b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.297 Cooper 1b

3

0

3

0

1

0

.316 Soler dh

4

0

0

0 READ MORE

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 8 0 1 9 Berti 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297 Cooper 1b 3 0 3 0 1 0 .316 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215 García rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .242 González ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Anderson 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .269 De La Cruz lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .199

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 9 11 8 1 11 Edman ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .269 Capel lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Donovan lf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 4 2 0 0 .347 Sosa ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Knizner 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Gorman 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .254 Carlson cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .253 Yepez dh 4 2 2 5 0 2 .282 Nootbaar rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Herrera c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .182

Miami 000 000 000_0 8 0 St. Louis 100 312 020_9 11 0

LOB_Miami 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Cooper (17), Goldschmidt (24), Carlson (15), Gorman (5). 3B_Carlson (2). HR_Goldschmidt (19), off López; Yepez (8), off López; Yepez (9), off Bleier. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (64), Yepez 5 (24), Carlson (18). SB_Berti (22), Edman (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Soler, De La Cruz 2); St. Louis 1 (Arenado). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; St. Louis 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Donovan. GIDP_Soler, Berti.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, L, 5-4 5 6 5 5 1 5 85 2.98 Bleier 1 2 2 2 0 0 15 5.59 Nance 2 3 2 2 0 6 40 6.16

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, W, 6-5 7 7 0 0 1 9 101 3.07 Naile 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Woodford 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.05

WP_Nance, Wainwright(2).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:40. A_34,701 (45,494).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.