St. Louis 9, Miami 0

The Associated Press
June 27, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 8 0 1 9
Berti 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .297
Cooper 1b 3 0 3 0 1 0 .316
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215
García rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .242
González ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Anderson 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .269
De La Cruz lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Stallings c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .199
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 9 11 8 1 11
Edman ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .269
Capel lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Donovan lf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Goldschmidt 1b 4 2 4 2 0 0 .347
Sosa ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Knizner 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Gorman 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .254
Carlson cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .253
Yepez dh 4 2 2 5 0 2 .282
Nootbaar rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Herrera c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .182
Miami 000 000 000_0 8 0
St. Louis 100 312 020_9 11 0

LOB_Miami 6, St. Louis 3. 2B_Cooper (17), Goldschmidt (24), Carlson (15), Gorman (5). 3B_Carlson (2). HR_Goldschmidt (19), off López; Yepez (8), off López; Yepez (9), off Bleier. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (64), Yepez 5 (24), Carlson (18). SB_Berti (22), Edman (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Soler, De La Cruz 2); St. Louis 1 (Arenado). RISP_Miami 0 for 4; St. Louis 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Donovan. GIDP_Soler, Berti.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, L, 5-4 5 6 5 5 1 5 85 2.98
Bleier 1 2 2 2 0 0 15 5.59
Nance 2 3 2 2 0 6 40 6.16
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, W, 6-5 7 7 0 0 1 9 101 3.07
Naile 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Woodford 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.05

WP_Nance, Wainwright(2).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:40. A_34,701 (45,494).

