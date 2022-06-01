Strawther, Bolton returning to Gonzaga next season

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther said Wednesday that he will return for his junior season at Gonzaga, a decision announced a day after guard Rasir Bolton also said he would return to the Bulldogs next season. “Spokane lets run it back!” Strawther, who will be a junior next season, said in a tweet. The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season while starting 31 of 32 games. Bolton... READ MORE

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther said Wednesday that he will return for his junior season at Gonzaga, a decision announced a day after guard Rasir Bolton also said he would return to the Bulldogs next season.

“Spokane lets run it back!” Strawther, who will be a junior next season, said in a tweet.

The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season while starting 31 of 32 games.

Bolton is returning to Gonzaga using the COVID-19 waiver granted to all players from the 2020-21 season. He joined the Zags last season as a graduate transfer from Iowa State.

Bolton averaged 11.2 points, 2.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds while starting all 32 games for the Bulldogs. He led the Zags in 3-pointers (64) and 3-point percentage (46.0).

Strawther and Bolton helped the Bulldogs advance to their 23rd straight NCAA Tournament.

