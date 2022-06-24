Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
38
3
8
3
Totals
35
4
7
3
Suwinski lf
5
0
0
0
Arozarena dh
4
0
1
0
Reynolds cf
5
0
0
0
...
LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 5. HR_Chavis (8), Castillo (6), Park (2). SB_Lowe (2), Park (1), Bruján (3).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Vieaux
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stratton
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Banda
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Los Santos L,0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Adam W,1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_B.Raley (Castillo).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, James Hoye; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:14. A_10,542 (25,000).
