Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 3 8 3 Totals 35 4 7 3 Suwinski lf 5 0 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 5 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 5 1 2 1 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe rf 4 1 1 0 Castillo 2b-rf 3 1 1 1 L.Raley lf 4 1 1 1 Cruz ss 4 0 2 0 Walls ss 3 1 1 0 Mitchell rf 3 0 1 0 Aranda 2b 2 0 1 1 Chang ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Bruján ph-2b 2 1 0 0 Perez c 3 0 0 0 Pinto c 3 0 1 0 Heineman ph-c 1 0 0 0 Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 Park 3b 4 1 2 1 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 Ramírez ph 1 0 1 1

Pittsburgh 000 210 000 0 — 3 Tampa Bay 030 000 000 1 — 4

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 5. HR_Chavis (8), Castillo (6), Park (2). SB_Lowe (2), Park (1), Bruján (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Keller 5 5 3 3 1 5 Vieaux 1 1 0 0 0 2 Stratton 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Banda 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 De Los Santos L,0-1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Springs 6 7 3 3 0 9 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1 B.Raley 1 0 0 0 0 3 Adam W,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_B.Raley (Castillo).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, James Hoye; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:14. A_10,542 (25,000).

