Sports News

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 10:53 pm
Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
38
3
8
3

Totals
35
4
7
3

Suwinski lf
5
0
0
0

Arozarena dh
4
0
1
0

Reynolds cf
5
0
0
0

Pittsburgh Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 3 8 3 Totals 35 4 7 3
Suwinski lf 5 0 0 0 Arozarena dh 4 0 1 0
Reynolds cf 5 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Chavis 1b 5 1 2 1 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 Lowe rf 4 1 1 0
Castillo 2b-rf 3 1 1 1 L.Raley lf 4 1 1 1
Cruz ss 4 0 2 0 Walls ss 3 1 1 0
Mitchell rf 3 0 1 0 Aranda 2b 2 0 1 1
Chang ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Bruján ph-2b 2 1 0 0
Perez c 3 0 0 0 Pinto c 3 0 1 0
Heineman ph-c 1 0 0 0 Mejía ph 1 0 0 0
Park 3b 4 1 2 1 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
Ramírez ph 1 0 1 1
Pittsburgh 000 210 000 0 3
Tampa Bay 030 000 000 1 4

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 5. HR_Chavis (8), Castillo (6), Park (2). SB_Lowe (2), Park (1), Bruján (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Keller 5 5 3 3 1 5
Vieaux 1 1 0 0 0 2
Stratton 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Banda 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
De Los Santos L,0-1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Springs 6 7 3 3 0 9
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1
B.Raley 1 0 0 0 0 3
Adam W,1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_B.Raley (Castillo).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, James Hoye; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:14. A_10,542 (25,000).

Sports News

Top Stories