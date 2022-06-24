Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
3
8
3
0
17
Suwinski lf
5
0
0
0
0
3
.212
Reynolds cf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.254
Chavis 1b
5
1
2
1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|3
|1
|10
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.177
|L.Raley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.161
|Aranda 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Bruján ph-2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Pinto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|d-Mejía ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|e-Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Pittsburgh
|000
|210
|000
|0_3
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|030
|000
|000
|1_4
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Aranda in the 6th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 9th. c-struck out for Perez in the 9th. d-popped out for Pinto in the 10th. e-singled for Phillips in the 10th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 5. HR_Chavis (8), off Springs; Castillo (6), off Springs; Park (2), off Springs. RBIs_Chavis (25), Castillo (17), Park (6), L.Raley (1), Aranda (1), Ramírez (24). SB_Lowe (2), Park (1), Bruján (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Chavis 2, Perez); Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Díaz). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|96
|4.77
|Vieaux
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Stratton
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|5.22
|Banda
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.49
|De Los Santos, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.89
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|9
|102
|2.25
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.08
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.25
|B.Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.53
|Adam, W, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.21
HBP_B.Raley (Castillo).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, James Hoye; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:14. A_10,542 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.