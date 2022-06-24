Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

38

3

8

3

0

17 Suwinski lf

5

0

0

0

0

3

.212 Reynolds cf

5

0

0

0

0

1

.254 Chavis 1b

5

1

2

1 READ MORE

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 3 8 3 0 17 Suwinski lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .212 Reynolds cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Chavis 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .259 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Castillo 2b-rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .195 Cruz ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .273 Mitchell rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .198 b-Chang ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .122 c-Heineman ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Park 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .229

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 7 3 1 10 Arozarena dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Lowe rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .177 L.Raley lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250 Walls ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .161 Aranda 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500 a-Bruján ph-2b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .162 Pinto c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .172 d-Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .164 e-Ramírez ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .305

Pittsburgh 000 210 000 0_3 8 0 Tampa Bay 030 000 000 1_4 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Aranda in the 6th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 9th. c-struck out for Perez in the 9th. d-popped out for Pinto in the 10th. e-singled for Phillips in the 10th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 5. HR_Chavis (8), off Springs; Castillo (6), off Springs; Park (2), off Springs. RBIs_Chavis (25), Castillo (17), Park (6), L.Raley (1), Aranda (1), Ramírez (24). SB_Lowe (2), Park (1), Bruján (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Chavis 2, Perez); Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Díaz). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller 5 5 3 3 1 5 96 4.77 Vieaux 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Stratton 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.22 Banda 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 5.49 De Los Santos, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 5 2.89

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs 6 7 3 3 0 9 102 2.25 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.08 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.25 B.Raley 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.53 Adam, W, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.21

HBP_B.Raley (Castillo).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, James Hoye; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:14. A_10,542 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.