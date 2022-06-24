Trending:
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3

The Associated Press
June 24, 2022 10:53 pm
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
38
3
8
3
0
17

Suwinski lf
5
0
0
0
0
3
.212

Reynolds cf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.254

Chavis 1b
5
1
2
1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 8 3 0 17
Suwinski lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .212
Reynolds cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Chavis 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .259
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Castillo 2b-rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .195
Cruz ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .273
Mitchell rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .198
b-Chang ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .122
c-Heineman ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Park 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .229
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 7 3 1 10
Arozarena dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Díaz 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Lowe rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .177
L.Raley lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Walls ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .161
Aranda 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .500
a-Bruján ph-2b 2 1 0 0 0 0 .162
Pinto c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .172
d-Mejía ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .164
e-Ramírez ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .305
Pittsburgh 000 210 000 0_3 8 0
Tampa Bay 030 000 000 1_4 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Aranda in the 6th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 9th. c-struck out for Perez in the 9th. d-popped out for Pinto in the 10th. e-singled for Phillips in the 10th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Tampa Bay 5. HR_Chavis (8), off Springs; Castillo (6), off Springs; Park (2), off Springs. RBIs_Chavis (25), Castillo (17), Park (6), L.Raley (1), Aranda (1), Ramírez (24). SB_Lowe (2), Park (1), Bruján (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Chavis 2, Perez); Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Díaz). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 9.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller 5 5 3 3 1 5 96 4.77
Vieaux 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Stratton 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.22
Banda 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 5.49
De Los Santos, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 5 2.89
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs 6 7 3 3 0 9 102 2.25
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.08
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.25
B.Raley 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.53
Adam, W, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.21

HBP_B.Raley (Castillo).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, James Hoye; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:14. A_10,542 (25,000).

