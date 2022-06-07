Trending:
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 10:42 pm
1 min read
      

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 2 9 2 3 9
Edman 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .278
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .341
Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Pujols dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .211
b-Nootbaar ph-dh 0 1 0 1 1 0 .152
O’Neill lf 5 0 2 0 0 3 .203
Bader cf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .276
Molina c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .226
Sosa ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .211
a-Gorman ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .298
c-Yepez ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Donovan rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 3 4 3 7
Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259
Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Margot dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207
Paredes 3b 2 1 0 1 1 0 .197
Phillips rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .178
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225
d-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Walls ss 4 1 1 3 0 0 .154
Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .129
St. Louis 000 000 010 1_2 9 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 100 3_4 3 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Sosa in the 7th. b-walked for Pujols in the 8th. c-grounded out for Gorman in the 9th. d-popped out for Mejía in the 10th.

E_Sosa (3). LOB_St. Louis 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Molina (5), Goldschmidt (19), Choi (10), Margot (6). HR_Walls (3), off VerHagen. RBIs_Bader (19), Nootbaar (6), Paredes (11), Walls 3 (7). SF_Nootbaar, Paredes.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Sosa 3, Molina, Arenado); Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Arenado, Mejía.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Goldschmidt, Sosa, Goldschmidt); Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján, Walls, Choi).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hudson 7 2 1 1 1 6 94 2.76
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.32
Helsley 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 0.40
VerHagen, L, 3-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 3 2 1 0 21 4.96
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs 6 6 0 0 2 5 92 1.62
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.28
Kittredge, BS, 5-8 1 2 1 1 1 1 22 3.15
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.52
Poche, W, 2-0 1 1 1 0 0 1 14 1.47

HBP_Poche (Arenado).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:13. A_10,905 (25,000).

