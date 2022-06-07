Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

St. Louis
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|9
|2
|3
|9
|
|Edman 2b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.341
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|b-Nootbaar ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.152
|O’Neill lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Gorman ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|c-Yepez ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Donovan rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|3
|4
|3
|7
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Margot dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Paredes 3b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.197
|Phillips rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|d-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.154
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010
|1_2
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100
|3_4
|3
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Sosa in the 7th. b-walked for Pujols in the 8th. c-grounded out for Gorman in the 9th. d-popped out for Mejía in the 10th.
E_Sosa (3). LOB_St. Louis 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Molina (5), Goldschmidt (19), Choi (10), Margot (6). HR_Walls (3), off VerHagen. RBIs_Bader (19), Nootbaar (6), Paredes (11), Walls 3 (7). SF_Nootbaar, Paredes.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 5 (Sosa 3, Molina, Arenado); Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Arenado, Mejía.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Arenado, Goldschmidt, Sosa, Goldschmidt); Tampa Bay 1 (Bruján, Walls, Choi).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|94
|2.76
|Gallegos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.32
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|0.40
|VerHagen, L, 3-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|21
|4.96
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|92
|1.62
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.28
|Kittredge, BS, 5-8
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.15
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.52
|Poche, W, 2-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.47
HBP_Poche (Arenado).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:13. A_10,905 (25,000).
