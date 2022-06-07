Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

St. Louis Tampa Bay ab

St. Louis Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 2 9 2 Totals 31 4 3 4 Edman 2b-ss 5 1 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 0 0 Margot dh 4 1 1 0 Pujols dh 3 0 1 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Nootbaar ph-dh 0 1 0 1 Paredes 3b 2 1 0 1 O’Neill lf 5 0 2 0 Phillips rf 3 1 0 0 Bader cf 4 0 2 1 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 2 0 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 Sosa ss 2 0 0 0 Walls ss 4 1 1 3 Gorman ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0 Yepez ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Donovan rf-2b 4 0 0 0

St. Louis 000 000 010 1 — 2 Tampa Bay 000 000 100 3 — 4

E_Sosa (3). DP_St. Louis 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_St. Louis 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Molina (5), Goldschmidt (19), Choi (10), Margot (6). HR_Walls (3). SF_Nootbaar (1), Paredes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Hudson 7 2 1 1 1 6 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 1 Helsley 1 0 0 0 1 0 VerHagen L,3-1 BS,0-1 2-3 1 3 2 1 0

Tampa Bay Springs 6 6 0 0 2 5 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kittredge BS,5-8 1 2 1 1 1 1 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Poche W,2-0 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_Poche (Arenado).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:13. A_10,905 (25,000).

