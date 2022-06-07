Trending:
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 10:42 pm
St. Louis

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
37
2
9
2

Totals
31
4
3
4

Edman 2b-ss
5
1
1
0

Arozarena lf
3
0
0
0

Goldschmidt 1b
4
0
1
0

E_Sosa (3). DP_St. Louis 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_St. Louis 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Molina (5), Goldschmidt (19), Choi (10), Margot (6). HR_Walls (3). SF_Nootbaar (1), Paredes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Hudson 7 2 1 1 1 6
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Helsley 1 0 0 0 1 0
VerHagen L,3-1 BS,0-1 2-3 1 3 2 1 0
Tampa Bay
Springs 6 6 0 0 2 5
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kittredge BS,5-8 1 2 1 1 1 1
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Poche W,2-0 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_Poche (Arenado).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:13. A_10,905 (25,000).

Top Stories