Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

St. Louis
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
2
9
2
Totals
31
4
3
4
Edman 2b-ss
5
1
1
0
Arozarena lf
3
0
0
0
Goldschmidt 1b
4
0
1
0
...
E_Sosa (3). DP_St. Louis 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_St. Louis 11, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Molina (5), Goldschmidt (19), Choi (10), Margot (6). HR_Walls (3). SF_Nootbaar (1), Paredes (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hudson
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Gallegos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Helsley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|VerHagen L,3-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kittredge BS,5-8
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poche W,2-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Poche (Arenado).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:13. A_10,905 (25,000).
