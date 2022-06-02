Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 6 4 3 15 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226 a-Ramírez ph-rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .274 Margot lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .314 Choi 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .262 Díaz 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .259 Arozarena dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .258 Walls ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .148 Phillips rf-cf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .194 Mejía c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .246 Bruján 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .140

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 3 10 3 6 15 Semien 2b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .193 Seager ss 6 0 2 0 0 2 .236 Garver dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .224 1-Culberson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .234 c-Heim ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .260 García cf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .226 Huff c 3 1 2 1 2 0 .386 Lowe 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .264 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217 Smith 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .500 White lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .221 b-Reks ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250

Tampa Bay 000 000 110 11_4 6 0 Texas 010 100 000 10_3 10 0

a-singled for Kiermaier in the 8th. b-singled for White in the 9th. c-struck out for Culberson in the 11th.

1-ran for Garver in the 10th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Texas 14. 2B_Mejía (4), Choi (8), Huff (2). HR_Arozarena (5), off Gray; Huff (1), off Springs; Lowe (4), off Springs. RBIs_Arozarena (21), Ramírez (14), Bruján (3), Choi (21), Huff (4), Lowe (17), García (32). SB_García (6). CS_Calhoun (2). SF_Bruján.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Choi, Phillips, Walls 2, Kiermaier); Texas 8 (Lowe 3, Garver, Semien, Reks 2, Heim). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 13; Texas 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bruján, Margot, Arozarena 2, Mejía.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs 5 5 2 2 1 7 85 1.88 Beeks 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 5 43 1.19 Raley 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.70 Adam 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.84 Feyereisen 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 Poche, W, 1-0 1 1 1 0 2 1 23 1.59 Wisler, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.45

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 7 3 1 1 2 12 95 4.83 King, BS, 0-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 3.00 Bush 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.38 Santana, L, 2-2 2 1 2 0 0 0 25 1.53

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Adam 1-0. HBP_Santana (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_4:01. A_20,634 (40,300).

