Sports News

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3

The Associated Press
June 2, 2022 12:26 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 6 4 3 15
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .226
a-Ramírez ph-rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .274
Margot lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .314
Choi 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .262
Díaz 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .259
Arozarena dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .258
Walls ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .148
Phillips rf-cf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .194
Mejía c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .246
Bruján 2b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .140
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 3 10 3 6 15
Semien 2b 6 0 0 0 0 3 .193
Seager ss 6 0 2 0 0 2 .236
Garver dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .224
1-Culberson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .234
c-Heim ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .260
García cf 5 0 1 1 0 3 .226
Huff c 3 1 2 1 2 0 .386
Lowe 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .264
Ibáñez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Smith 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .500
White lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .221
b-Reks ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Tampa Bay 000 000 110 11_4 6 0
Texas 010 100 000 10_3 10 0

a-singled for Kiermaier in the 8th. b-singled for White in the 9th. c-struck out for Culberson in the 11th.

1-ran for Garver in the 10th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Texas 14. 2B_Mejía (4), Choi (8), Huff (2). HR_Arozarena (5), off Gray; Huff (1), off Springs; Lowe (4), off Springs. RBIs_Arozarena (21), Ramírez (14), Bruján (3), Choi (21), Huff (4), Lowe (17), García (32). SB_García (6). CS_Calhoun (2). SF_Bruján.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Choi, Phillips, Walls 2, Kiermaier); Texas 8 (Lowe 3, Garver, Semien, Reks 2, Heim). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 13; Texas 1 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bruján, Margot, Arozarena 2, Mejía.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs 5 5 2 2 1 7 85 1.88
Beeks 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 5 43 1.19
Raley 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.70
Adam 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.84
Feyereisen 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 0.00
Poche, W, 1-0 1 1 1 0 2 1 23 1.59
Wisler, S, 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.45
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 7 3 1 1 2 12 95 4.83
King, BS, 0-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 3.00
Bush 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.38
Santana, L, 2-2 2 1 2 0 0 0 25 1.53

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 1-0, Adam 1-0. HBP_Santana (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_4:01. A_20,634 (40,300).

