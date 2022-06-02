Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay Texas ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

37

4

6

4 Totals

42

3

10

3 Kiermaier cf

3

0

0

0 Semien 2b

6

0

0

0 Ramírez ph-rf

2

1

1

1 ... READ MORE

Tampa Bay Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 6 4 Totals 42 3 10 3 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Semien 2b 6 0 0 0 Ramírez ph-rf 2 1 1 1 Seager ss 6 0 2 0 Margot lf 5 0 0 0 Garver dh 4 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 1 1 Culberson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Díaz 3b 2 0 1 0 Heim ph 1 0 0 0 Arozarena dh 5 1 1 1 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 Walls ss 5 0 0 0 García cf 5 0 1 1 Phillips rf-cf 4 1 0 0 Huff c 3 1 2 1 Mejía c 4 1 1 0 Lowe 1b 5 1 2 1 Bruján 2b 3 0 1 1 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 1 0 Smith 3b 1 0 0 0 White lf 3 0 1 0 Reks ph-lf 2 0 1 0

Tampa Bay 000 000 110 11 — 4 Texas 010 100 000 10 — 3

LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Texas 14. 2B_Mejía (4), Choi (8), Huff (2). HR_Arozarena (5), Huff (1), Lowe (4). SB_García (6). SF_Bruján (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Springs 5 5 2 2 1 7 Beeks 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 5 Raley 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Adam 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Feyereisen 1 2 0 0 0 0 Poche W,1-0 1 1 1 0 2 1 Wisler S,1-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

Texas Gray 7 3 1 1 2 12 King BS,0-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 Bush 1 0 0 0 1 2 Santana L,2-2 2 1 2 0 0 0

HBP_Santana (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_4:01. A_20,634 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.