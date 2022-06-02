Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
4
6
4
Totals
42
3
10
3
Kiermaier cf
3
0
0
0
Semien 2b
6
0
0
0
Ramírez ph-rf
2
1
1
1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|110
|11
|—
|4
|Texas
|010
|100
|000
|10
|—
|3
LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Texas 14. 2B_Mejía (4), Choi (8), Huff (2). HR_Arozarena (5), Huff (1), Lowe (4). SB_García (6). SF_Bruján (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Raley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adam
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Wisler S,1-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|12
|King BS,0-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bush
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Santana L,2-2
|2
|
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Santana (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_4:01. A_20,634 (40,300).
