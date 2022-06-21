Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

31

4

5

4

5

10 LeMahieu 2b

3

0

2

2

1

0

.259 Donaldson 3b

3

0

0

0

1

1

.234 Rizzo 1b

3

0

0

... READ MORE

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 5 4 5 10 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .259 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Torres ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .263 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Higashioka c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .176 Gonzalez lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .244 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182 a-Judge ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 8 5 0 5 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Paredes 1b 3 3 3 4 0 0 .209 Ramírez dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .301 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Lowe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .169 Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Walls ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .168

New York 020 000 002_4 5 0 Tampa Bay 201 020 00x_5 8 0

a-flied out for Gallo in the 9th.

LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Gonzalez (6), LeMahieu (13), Walls (7), Ramírez (9). HR_Gonzalez (2), off Poche; Paredes 2 (7), off Cortes; Ramírez (3), off Cortes; Paredes (8), off Schmidt. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (29), Gonzalez 2 (7), Paredes 4 (16), Ramírez (23).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rizzo, Torres); Tampa Bay 2 (Phillips, Mejía). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Arozarena. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Bruján, Paredes).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes, L, 6-3 4 1-3 6 4 4 0 3 63 2.31 Schmidt 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.13 Marinaccio 2 0 0 0 0 0 24 2.81 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.66

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beeks 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 40 1.82 Armstrong, W, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 23 1.69 Wisler, H, 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 25 2.14 Thompson, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.87 B.Raley, H, 10 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 24 2.70 Adam, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.27 Poche, S, 5-6 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 2.01

Inherited runners-scored_Schmidt 1-1, Armstrong 2-2, Adam 2-0. HBP_Marinaccio (Paredes). WP_B.Raley. PB_Mejía (3).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:42. A_20,688 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.