Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 10:12 pm
1 min read
      

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 5 4 5 10
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .259
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .235
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .249
Torres ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .263
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Higashioka c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .176
Gonzalez lf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .244
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182
a-Judge ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 8 5 0 5
Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .269
Paredes 1b 3 3 3 4 0 0 .209
Ramírez dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .301
Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Lowe rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Walls ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .168
New York 020 000 002_4 5 0
Tampa Bay 201 020 00x_5 8 0

a-flied out for Gallo in the 9th.

LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Gonzalez (6), LeMahieu (13), Walls (7), Ramírez (9). HR_Gonzalez (2), off Poche; Paredes 2 (7), off Cortes; Ramírez (3), off Cortes; Paredes (8), off Schmidt. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (29), Gonzalez 2 (7), Paredes 4 (16), Ramírez (23).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rizzo, Torres); Tampa Bay 2 (Phillips, Mejía). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Arozarena. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Bruján, Paredes).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes, L, 6-3 4 1-3 6 4 4 0 3 63 2.31
Schmidt 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.13
Marinaccio 2 0 0 0 0 0 24 2.81
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.66
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beeks 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 40 1.82
Armstrong, W, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 23 1.69
Wisler, H, 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 25 2.14
Thompson, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 5.87
B.Raley, H, 10 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 24 2.70
Adam, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.27
Poche, S, 5-6 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 2.01

Inherited runners-scored_Schmidt 1-1, Armstrong 2-2, Adam 2-0. HBP_Marinaccio (Paredes). WP_B.Raley. PB_Mejía (3).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:42. A_20,688 (25,000).

