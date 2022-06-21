Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|5
|10
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.259
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|a-Judge ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|0
|5
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Paredes 1b
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.209
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Lowe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|New York
|020
|000
|002_4
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|201
|020
|00x_5
|8
|0
a-flied out for Gallo in the 9th.
LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Gonzalez (6), LeMahieu (13), Walls (7), Ramírez (9). HR_Gonzalez (2), off Poche; Paredes 2 (7), off Cortes; Ramírez (3), off Cortes; Paredes (8), off Schmidt. RBIs_LeMahieu 2 (29), Gonzalez 2 (7), Paredes 4 (16), Ramírez (23).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rizzo, Torres); Tampa Bay 2 (Phillips, Mejía). RISP_New York 2 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Arozarena. GIDP_Stanton.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Bruján, Paredes).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, L, 6-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|63
|2.31
|Schmidt
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.13
|Marinaccio
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|2.81
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.66
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|40
|1.82
|Armstrong, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|1.69
|Wisler, H, 6
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.14
|Thompson, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.87
|B.Raley, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|2.70
|Adam, H, 9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.27
|Poche, S, 5-6
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|2.01
Inherited runners-scored_Schmidt 1-1, Armstrong 2-2, Adam 2-0. HBP_Marinaccio (Paredes). WP_B.Raley. PB_Mejía (3).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:42. A_20,688 (25,000).
