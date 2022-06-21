Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York Tampa Bay ab

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 5 4 Totals 32 5 8 5 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 2 2 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Paredes 1b 3 3 3 4 Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 4 1 2 1 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 Torres ss 3 1 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Lowe rf 4 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 1 1 0 Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0 Gonzalez lf 4 2 2 2 Walls ss 3 0 1 0 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 Judge ph 1 0 0 0

New York 020 000 002 — 4 Tampa Bay 201 020 00x — 5

DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Gonzalez (6), LeMahieu (13), Walls (7), Ramírez (9). HR_Gonzalez (2), Paredes 3 (8), Ramírez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cortes L,6-3 4 1-3 6 4 4 0 3 Schmidt 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Marinaccio 2 0 0 0 0 0 Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 2

Tampa Bay Beeks 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 2 Armstrong W,1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Wisler H,6 2 1 0 0 0 1 Thompson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 B.Raley H,10 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 Adam H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Poche S,5-6 1 1 2 2 1 1

HBP_Marinaccio (Paredes). WP_B.Raley.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:42. A_20,688 (25,000).

