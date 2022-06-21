Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 10:12 pm
< a min read
      

New York

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
31
4
5
4

Totals
32
5
8
5

LeMahieu 2b
3
0
2
2

Díaz 3b
4
1
1
0

Donaldson 3b
3
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 5 4 Totals 32 5 8 5
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 2 2 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Paredes 1b 3 3 3 4
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 4 1 2 1
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0
Torres ss 3 1 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 Lowe rf 4 0 0 0
Higashioka c 4 1 1 0 Bruján 2b 3 0 0 0
Gonzalez lf 4 2 2 2 Walls ss 3 0 1 0
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
Judge ph 1 0 0 0
New York 020 000 002 4
Tampa Bay 201 020 00x 5

DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Gonzalez (6), LeMahieu (13), Walls (7), Ramírez (9). HR_Gonzalez (2), Paredes 3 (8), Ramírez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cortes L,6-3 4 1-3 6 4 4 0 3
Schmidt 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Marinaccio 2 0 0 0 0 0
Luetge 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Beeks 1 2-3 2 2 2 2 2
Armstrong W,1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Wisler H,6 2 1 0 0 0 1
Thompson H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
B.Raley H,10 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2
Adam H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Poche S,5-6 1 1 2 2 1 1

HBP_Marinaccio (Paredes). WP_B.Raley.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:42. A_20,688 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|28 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
6|28 Active ICS Cyber Defense: Colonel...
6|28 Threat Predict -Leveraging AI/ML to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories