Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

New York
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
4
5
4
Totals
32
5
8
5
LeMahieu 2b
3
0
2
2
Díaz 3b
4
1
1
0
Donaldson 3b
3
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 1b
|3
|3
|3
|4
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bruján 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|020
|000
|002
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|201
|020
|00x
|—
|5
DP_New York 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 5, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Gonzalez (6), LeMahieu (13), Walls (7), Ramírez (9). HR_Gonzalez (2), Paredes 3 (8), Ramírez (3).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes L,6-3
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Schmidt
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Marinaccio
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luetge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Armstrong W,1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wisler H,6
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B.Raley H,10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Adam H,9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche S,5-6
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
HBP_Marinaccio (Paredes). WP_B.Raley.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:42. A_20,688 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.