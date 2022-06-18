On Air: Motley Fool Money
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

The Associated Press
June 18, 2022 8:11 pm
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 14 7 Totals 38 6 10 6
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 Hays dh 4 1 1 0
Margot rf 5 1 1 2 Mancini rf 5 1 0 0
Díaz 3b 4 3 3 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 1
Choi dh 5 1 2 2 Santander lf 5 1 2 1
Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 Nevin 3b 5 1 1 0
Ramírez 1b 4 0 2 3 McKenna cf 2 1 1 0
Walls ss 5 0 0 0 Mullins ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 0 3 4
Mejía c 4 1 4 0 Mateo ss 4 0 0 0
Martin 2b 2 0 0 0
Odor ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 004 020 001 7
Baltimore 020 031 000 6

E_Walls (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Margot (11), Ramírez (8), Mejía (7), Díaz (7), Chirinos 2 (8). HR_Choi (6). SB_Chirinos (1). SF_Ramírez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Springs 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 6
Wisler 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Adam H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Thompson BS,3-8 1 1 1 0 1 2
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0
Faucher W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Poche S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Bradish 4 1-3 11 6 6 1 3
Akin 2 1 0 0 0 3
Krehbiel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Vespi 1 1 0 0 0 0
Tate L,0-3 1 1 1 1 1 2

Akin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Tate (Arozarena). WP_Springs.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:51. A_15,426 (45,971).

