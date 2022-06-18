Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 7 14 7 Totals 38 6 10 6 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 Hays dh 4 1 1 0 Margot rf 5 1 1 2 Mancini rf 5 1 0 0 Díaz 3b 4 3 3 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 1 Choi dh 5 1 2 2 Santander lf 5 1 2 1 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 Nevin 3b 5 1 1 0 Ramírez 1b 4 0 2 3 McKenna cf 2 1 1 0 Walls ss 5 0 0 0 Mullins ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0 Chirinos c 4 0 3 4 Mejía c 4 1 4 0 Mateo ss 4 0 0 0 Martin 2b 2 0 0 0 Odor ph-2b 2 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 004 020 001 — 7 Baltimore 020 031 000 — 6

E_Walls (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Margot (11), Ramírez (8), Mejía (7), Díaz (7), Chirinos 2 (8). HR_Choi (6). SB_Chirinos (1). SF_Ramírez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Springs 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 6 Wisler 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Adam H,8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Thompson BS,3-8 1 1 1 0 1 2 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0 Faucher W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Poche S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Bradish 4 1-3 11 6 6 1 3 Akin 2 1 0 0 0 3 Krehbiel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Vespi 1 1 0 0 0 0 Tate L,0-3 1 1 1 1 1 2

Akin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Tate (Arozarena). WP_Springs.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:51. A_15,426 (45,971).

