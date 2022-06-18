Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

Tampa Bay
Baltimore
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
39
7
14
7
Totals
38
6
10
6
Kiermaier cf
4
1
1
0
Hays dh
4
1
1
0
Margot rf
5
1
1
2
...
E_Walls (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Margot (11), Ramírez (8), Mejía (7), Díaz (7), Chirinos 2 (8). HR_Choi (6). SB_Chirinos (1). SF_Ramírez (3).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Wisler
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Adam H,8
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson BS,3-8
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Faucher W,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche S,4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradish
|4
|1-3
|11
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Akin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Krehbiel
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vespi
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tate L,0-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
Akin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Tate (Arozarena). WP_Springs.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:51. A_15,426 (45,971).
