Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
7
14
7
2
9
Kiermaier cf
4
1
1
0
1
1
.225
Margot rf
5
1
1
2
0
2
.310
Díaz 3b
4
3
3
...
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|10
|6
|3
|9
|
|Hays dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Mancini rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.274
|Santander lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Nevin 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|McKenna cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|a-Mullins ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.165
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Martin 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|b-Odor ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Tampa Bay
|004
|020
|001_7
|14
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|031
|000_6
|10
|0
a-walked for McKenna in the 5th. b-lined out for Martin in the 6th.
E_Walls (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Margot (11), Ramírez (8), Mejía (7), Díaz (7), Chirinos 2 (8). HR_Choi (6), off Bradish. RBIs_Margot 2 (26), Ramírez 3 (22), Choi 2 (34), Chirinos 4 (15), Mountcastle (36), Santander (34). SB_Chirinos (1). SF_Ramírez.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Margot); Baltimore 5 (Martin, Mateo 2, Nevin, Mancini). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 8; Baltimore 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Mateo, Mancini.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|86
|2.00
|Wisler
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|2.27
|Adam, H, 8
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.68
|Thompson, BS, 3-8
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|28
|6.43
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.93
|Faucher, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11.37
|Poche, S, 4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.27
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|4
|1-3
|11
|6
|6
|1
|3
|79
|7.38
|Akin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|2.48
|Krehbiel
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.66
|Vespi
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.12
|Tate, L, 0-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|1.95
Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 1-1, Adam 2-0, Akin 1-0. HBP_Tate (Arozarena). WP_Springs.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:51. A_15,426 (45,971).
