Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 14 7 2 9 Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .225 Margot rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .310 Díaz 3b 4 3 3 0 1 0 .279 Choi dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .293 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257 Ramírez 1b 4 0 2 3 0 1 .293 Walls ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .145 Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Mejía c 4 1 4 0 0 0 .236

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 10 6 3 9 Hays dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .284 Mancini rf 5 1 0 0 0 0 .283 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .274 Santander lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .239 Nevin 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .202 McKenna cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .246 a-Mullins ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .249 Chirinos c 4 0 3 4 0 0 .165 Mateo ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Martin 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .267 b-Odor ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .206

Tampa Bay 004 020 001_7 14 1 Baltimore 020 031 000_6 10 0

a-walked for McKenna in the 5th. b-lined out for Martin in the 6th.

E_Walls (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Margot (11), Ramírez (8), Mejía (7), Díaz (7), Chirinos 2 (8). HR_Choi (6), off Bradish. RBIs_Margot 2 (26), Ramírez 3 (22), Choi 2 (34), Chirinos 4 (15), Mountcastle (36), Santander (34). SB_Chirinos (1). SF_Ramírez.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Margot); Baltimore 5 (Martin, Mateo 2, Nevin, Mancini). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 8; Baltimore 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Mateo, Mancini.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 6 86 2.00 Wisler 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 23 2.27 Adam, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.68 Thompson, BS, 3-8 1 1 1 0 1 2 28 6.43 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.93 Faucher, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 11.37 Poche, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.27

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bradish 4 1-3 11 6 6 1 3 79 7.38 Akin 2 1 0 0 0 3 29 2.48 Krehbiel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.66 Vespi 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.12 Tate, L, 0-3 1 1 1 1 1 2 24 1.95

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 1-1, Adam 2-0, Akin 1-0. HBP_Tate (Arozarena). WP_Springs.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:51. A_15,426 (45,971).

