Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

The Associated Press
June 18, 2022 8:11 pm
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 14 7 2 9
Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .225
Margot rf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .310
Díaz 3b 4 3 3 0 1 0 .279
Choi dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .293
Arozarena lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257
Ramírez 1b 4 0 2 3 0 1 .293
Walls ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .145
Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Mejía c 4 1 4 0 0 0 .236
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 10 6 3 9
Hays dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .284
Mancini rf 5 1 0 0 0 0 .283
Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .274
Santander lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .239
Nevin 3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .202
McKenna cf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .246
a-Mullins ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .249
Chirinos c 4 0 3 4 0 0 .165
Mateo ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Martin 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .267
b-Odor ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Tampa Bay 004 020 001_7 14 1
Baltimore 020 031 000_6 10 0

a-walked for McKenna in the 5th. b-lined out for Martin in the 6th.

E_Walls (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 8. 2B_Margot (11), Ramírez (8), Mejía (7), Díaz (7), Chirinos 2 (8). HR_Choi (6), off Bradish. RBIs_Margot 2 (26), Ramírez 3 (22), Choi 2 (34), Chirinos 4 (15), Mountcastle (36), Santander (34). SB_Chirinos (1). SF_Ramírez.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Margot); Baltimore 5 (Martin, Mateo 2, Nevin, Mancini). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 8; Baltimore 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Mateo, Mancini.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs 4 1-3 7 4 4 1 6 86 2.00
Wisler 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 23 2.27
Adam, H, 8 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.68
Thompson, BS, 3-8 1 1 1 0 1 2 28 6.43
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 1.93
Faucher, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 11.37
Poche, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 1.27
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bradish 4 1-3 11 6 6 1 3 79 7.38
Akin 2 1 0 0 0 3 29 2.48
Krehbiel 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.66
Vespi 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 1.12
Tate, L, 0-3 1 1 1 1 1 2 24 1.95

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 1-1, Adam 2-0, Akin 1-0. HBP_Tate (Arozarena). WP_Springs.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:51. A_15,426 (45,971).

