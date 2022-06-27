Texas 10, Kansas City 4

Texas
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|10
|6
|7
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Heim c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Calhoun lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.244
|Garver dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.208
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.284
|Taveras cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|2
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Isbel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.327
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Melendez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.276
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Texas
|040
|123
|000_10
|15
|0
|Kansas City
|130
|000
|000_4
|8
|2
E_Witt Jr. (8), Bubic (2). LOB_Texas 9, Kansas City 6. 2B_García (13), Merrifield (16), Taylor (4). HR_Garver (8), off Bubic. RBIs_Lowe (32), Taveras 2 (2), Seager (33), Semien (28), Garver 2 (18), García (48), Calhoun 2 (31), Witt Jr. (38), Merrifield 2 (32), Benintendi (26). SB_Merrifield (11), Witt Jr. (12). SF_Semien.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (García 2, Semien); Kansas City 4 (Rivera, Olivares, Taylor, Dozier). RISP_Texas 5 for 12; Kansas City 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Seager, Taveras, Melendez. GIDP_Calhoun, García.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Rivera, Merrifield, Dozier; Witt Jr., Dozier).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 6-2
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|97
|2.22
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.47
|Burke
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|1.23
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, L, 1-5
|4
|2-3
|9
|7
|5
|3
|2
|87
|7.68
|Peacock
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|4.26
|Kowar
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|62
|9.45
Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 1-0, Kowar 1-0. WP_Burke, Bubic(2).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:10. A_12,876 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.