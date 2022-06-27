Texas 10, Kansas City 4

Texas

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 10 15 10 6 7 Semien 2b 4 1 0 1 1 1 .224 Seager ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .227 García rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Heim c 5 1 3 0 0 0 .256 Calhoun lf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .244 Garver dh 4 2 2 2 1 1 .208 Lowe 1b 3 1 2 1 2 0 .284 Taveras cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .265 Culberson 3b 4 0 2 0 1 2 .254

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 4 2 9 Merrifield 2b 5 2 2 2 0 0 .233 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .299 Isbel lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .243 Olivares rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .327 Dozier 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Melendez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Taylor cf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .276 Rivera 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .199 Gallagher c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .292

Texas 040 123 000_10 15 0 Kansas City 130 000 000_4 8 2

E_Witt Jr. (8), Bubic (2). LOB_Texas 9, Kansas City 6. 2B_García (13), Merrifield (16), Taylor (4). HR_Garver (8), off Bubic. RBIs_Lowe (32), Taveras 2 (2), Seager (33), Semien (28), Garver 2 (18), García (48), Calhoun 2 (31), Witt Jr. (38), Merrifield 2 (32), Benintendi (26). SB_Merrifield (11), Witt Jr. (12). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (García 2, Semien); Kansas City 4 (Rivera, Olivares, Taylor, Dozier). RISP_Texas 5 for 12; Kansas City 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Seager, Taveras, Melendez. GIDP_Calhoun, García.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Rivera, Merrifield, Dozier; Witt Jr., Dozier).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, W, 6-2 6 7 4 4 2 6 97 2.22 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.47 Burke 2 1 0 0 0 2 35 1.23

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic, L, 1-5 4 2-3 9 7 5 3 2 87 7.68 Peacock 1 4 3 3 0 0 21 4.26 Kowar 3 1-3 2 0 0 3 5 62 9.45

Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 1-0, Kowar 1-0. WP_Burke, Bubic(2).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:10. A_12,876 (37,903).

