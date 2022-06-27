Texas 10, Kansas City 4

Texas
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
39
10
15
10
Totals
35
4
8
4
Semien 2b
4
1
0
1
Merrifield 2b
5
2
2
2
Seager ss
5
1
1
1
...
E_Witt Jr. (8), Bubic (2). DP_Texas 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Texas 9, Kansas City 6. 2B_García (13), Merrifield (16), Taylor (4). HR_Garver (8). SB_Merrifield (11), Witt Jr. (12). SF_Semien (4).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez W,6-2
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burke
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic L,1-5
|4
|2-3
|9
|7
|5
|3
|2
|Peacock
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Kowar
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
Peacock pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.
WP_Burke, Bubic(2).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:10. A_12,876 (37,903).
