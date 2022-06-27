Texas 10, Kansas City 4

Texas Kansas City ab

Texas Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 10 15 10 Totals 35 4 8 4 Semien 2b 4 1 0 1 Merrifield 2b 5 2 2 2 Seager ss 5 1 1 1 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 1 García rf 5 1 1 1 Isbel lf 0 0 0 0 Heim c 5 1 3 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 1 Calhoun lf 4 2 2 2 Olivares rf 4 0 0 0 Garver dh 4 2 2 2 Dozier 1b 4 0 1 0 Lowe 1b 3 1 2 1 Melendez dh 4 0 0 0 Taveras cf 5 1 2 2 Taylor cf 2 1 1 0 Culberson 3b 4 0 2 0 Rivera 3b 4 1 1 0 Gallagher c 4 0 0 0

Texas 040 123 000 — 10 Kansas City 130 000 000 — 4

E_Witt Jr. (8), Bubic (2). DP_Texas 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Texas 9, Kansas City 6. 2B_García (13), Merrifield (16), Taylor (4). HR_Garver (8). SB_Merrifield (11), Witt Jr. (12). SF_Semien (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Pérez W,6-2 6 7 4 4 2 6 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Burke 2 1 0 0 0 2

Kansas City Bubic L,1-5 4 2-3 9 7 5 3 2 Peacock 1 4 3 3 0 0 Kowar 3 1-3 2 0 0 3 5

Peacock pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

WP_Burke, Bubic(2).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:10. A_12,876 (37,903).

