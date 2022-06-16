Texas 3, Detroit 1

Texas

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 4 3 5 9 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .221 Seager ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .222 A.García rf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Calhoun lf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236 1-Culberson pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .228 Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .243 Lowe 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .276 Duran 3b 4 0 1 3 0 0 .319 Miller dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .218 Taveras cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091 a-Huff ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Reks lf-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 8 1 1 8 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311 W.Castro cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .250 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .294 Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190 Grossman lf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .195 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .191 Torkelson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .181 H.Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Haase c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .191

Texas 000 000 003_3 4 1 Detroit 000 001 000_1 8 0

a-struck out for Taveras in the 8th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 9th.

E_Seager (9). LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 8. 2B_Haase (3), Báez (11). 3B_Duran (1). RBIs_Duran 3 (8), Grossman (11). CS_Semien (2). SF_Grossman. S_H.Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Miller, Duran); Detroit 3 (Reyes 2, Schoop). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Detroit 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lowe, A.García, Reyes. LIDP_Duran.

DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Báez).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 7 8 1 1 0 5 91 2.10 Santana, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.40 Barlow, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 3.09

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brieske 7 3 0 0 2 6 94 3.79 Fulmer, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.25 Soto, L, 2-4, BS, 13-15 1 1 3 3 2 2 34 3.00

HBP_Soto (Calhoun).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:50. A_17,448 (41,083).

