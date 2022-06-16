Texas 3, Detroit 1

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
3
4
3
5
9
Semien 2b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.221
Seager ss
2
1
0
0
2
0
.222
A.García rf-cf
4
0
0
0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|1
|8
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|W.Castro cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.195
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Haase c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Texas
|000
|000
|003_3
|4
|1
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000_1
|8
|0
a-struck out for Taveras in the 8th.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 9th.
E_Seager (9). LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 8. 2B_Haase (3), Báez (11). 3B_Duran (1). RBIs_Duran 3 (8), Grossman (11). CS_Semien (2). SF_Grossman. S_H.Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Miller, Duran); Detroit 3 (Reyes 2, Schoop). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Detroit 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lowe, A.García, Reyes. LIDP_Duran.
DP_Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Báez).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|7
|
|8
|1
|1
|0
|5
|91
|2.10
|Santana, W, 3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.40
|Barlow, S, 12-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|3.09
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brieske
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|94
|3.79
|Fulmer, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.25
|Soto, L, 2-4, BS, 13-15
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|34
|3.00
HBP_Soto (Calhoun).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:50. A_17,448 (41,083).
