Texas 3, Detroit 1

Texas
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
29
3
4
3
Totals
33
1
8
1
Semien 2b
3
0
0
0
Reyes rf
4
0
0
0
Seager ss
2
1
0
0
W.Castro...
READ MORE
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.García rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Calhoun lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Culberson pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Huff ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reks lf-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Seager (9). DP_Texas 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 8. 2B_Haase (3), Báez (11). 3B_Duran (1). SF_Grossman (3). S_H.Castro (2).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez
|7
|
|8
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Santana W,3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow S,12-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brieske
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Fulmer H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soto L,2-4 BS,13-15
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
HBP_Soto (Calhoun).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:50. A_17,448 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.