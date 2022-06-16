Texas 3, Detroit 1

Texas Detroit ab

Texas Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 3 4 3 Totals 33 1 8 1 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0 Seager ss 2 1 0 0 W.Castro cf 4 1 1 0 A.García rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0 Calhoun lf-rf 3 0 1 0 Báez ss 4 0 1 0 Culberson pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Grossman lf 3 0 0 1 Heim c 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Lowe 1b 3 1 1 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 1 0 Duran 3b 4 0 1 3 H.Castro 3b 3 0 0 0 Miller dh 3 0 0 0 Haase c 4 0 2 0 Taveras cf 2 0 0 0 Huff ph 1 0 0 0 Reks lf-rf 0 0 0 0

Texas 000 000 003 — 3 Detroit 000 001 000 — 1

E_Seager (9). DP_Texas 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 8. 2B_Haase (3), Báez (11). 3B_Duran (1). SF_Grossman (3). S_H.Castro (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Pérez 7 8 1 1 0 5 Santana W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barlow S,12-14 1 0 0 0 1 1

Detroit Brieske 7 3 0 0 2 6 Fulmer H,9 1 0 0 0 1 1 Soto L,2-4 BS,13-15 1 1 3 3 2 2

HBP_Soto (Calhoun).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:50. A_17,448 (41,083).

