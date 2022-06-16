Trending:
Texas 3, Detroit 1

The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 10:19 pm
< a min read
      

Texas

Detroit

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
29
3
4
3

Totals
33
1
8
1

Semien 2b
3
0
0
0

Reyes rf
4
0
0
0

Seager ss
2
1
0
0

W.Castro...

Texas Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 3 4 3 Totals 33 1 8 1
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 Reyes rf 4 0 0 0
Seager ss 2 1 0 0 W.Castro cf 4 1 1 0
A.García rf-cf 4 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 0
Calhoun lf-rf 3 0 1 0 Báez ss 4 0 1 0
Culberson pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Grossman lf 3 0 0 1
Heim c 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0
Lowe 1b 3 1 1 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 1 0
Duran 3b 4 0 1 3 H.Castro 3b 3 0 0 0
Miller dh 3 0 0 0 Haase c 4 0 2 0
Taveras cf 2 0 0 0
Huff ph 1 0 0 0
Reks lf-rf 0 0 0 0
Texas 000 000 003 3
Detroit 000 001 000 1

E_Seager (9). DP_Texas 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Texas 5, Detroit 8. 2B_Haase (3), Báez (11). 3B_Duran (1). SF_Grossman (3). S_H.Castro (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Pérez 7 8 1 1 0 5
Santana W,3-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barlow S,12-14 1 0 0 0 1 1
Detroit
Brieske 7 3 0 0 2 6
Fulmer H,9 1 0 0 0 1 1
Soto L,2-4 BS,13-15 1 1 3 3 2 2

HBP_Soto (Calhoun).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:50. A_17,448 (41,083).

Top Stories