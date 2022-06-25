Texas 3, Washington 2

Washington Texas ab

Washington Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 6 2 Totals 29 3 6 3 Thomas cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 1 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 A.García rf 4 1 1 1 Cruz dh 3 1 1 2 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 L.García ss 4 0 0 0 Garver dh 2 1 0 0 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 Lowe 1b 3 1 1 2 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 Smith 3b 3 0 1 0 Hernandez lf 2 0 1 0 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0 Robles pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 0 2 0 Adrianza 3b 2 0 0 0 Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 Heim c 0 0 0 0

Washington 000 002 000 — 2 Texas 020 000 001 — 3

DP_Washington 1, Texas 3. LOB_Washington 6, Texas 3. 2B_Soto (14), Ruiz (14). HR_Cruz (8), Lowe (10), A.García (15). SB_Smith (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Jos.Gray 7 4 2 2 1 9 Edwards Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 1 Finnegan L,2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0

Texas Martin 1 1 0 0 2 0 Hearn 4 0 0 0 2 1 Burke BS,0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0 Moore 2 2 0 0 1 1 Barlow W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Finnegan pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Hearn.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:42. A_36,183 (40,300).

