Texas 3, Washington 2

The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 7:13 pm
Washington Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 6 2 Totals 29 3 6 3
Thomas cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0
Soto rf 4 1 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 A.García rf 4 1 1 1
Cruz dh 3 1 1 2 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0
L.García ss 4 0 0 0 Garver dh 2 1 0 0
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 Lowe 1b 3 1 1 2
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 Smith 3b 3 0 1 0
Hernandez lf 2 0 1 0 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0
Robles pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 3 0 2 0
Adrianza 3b 2 0 0 0 Culberson pr 0 0 0 0
Heim c 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 002 000 2
Texas 020 000 001 3

DP_Washington 1, Texas 3. LOB_Washington 6, Texas 3. 2B_Soto (14), Ruiz (14). HR_Cruz (8), Lowe (10), A.García (15). SB_Smith (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Jos.Gray 7 4 2 2 1 9
Edwards Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 1
Finnegan L,2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0
Texas
Martin 1 1 0 0 2 0
Hearn 4 0 0 0 2 1
Burke BS,0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0
Moore 2 2 0 0 1 1
Barlow W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Finnegan pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Hearn.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:42. A_36,183 (40,300).

