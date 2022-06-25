On Air: Meet the Press
Texas 3, Washington 2

The Associated Press
June 25, 2022 7:13 pm
1 min read
      

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 6 2 5 3
Thomas cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Soto rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .215
Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .303
Cruz dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .249
L.García ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311
Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263
Hernandez lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .273
1-Robles pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Adrianza 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .156
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 6 3 1 10
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227
A.García rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .257
Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Garver dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .201
Lowe 1b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .276
Smith 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Taveras cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Viloria c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .667
2-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Heim c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Washington 000 002 000_2 6 0
Texas 020 000 001_3 6 0

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Hernandez in the 7th. 2-ran for Viloria in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 6, Texas 3. 2B_Soto (14), Ruiz (14). HR_Cruz (8), off Burke; Lowe (10), off Jos.Gray; A.García (15), off Finnegan. RBIs_Cruz 2 (40), Lowe 2 (30), A.García (47). SB_Smith (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Thomas, Soto, Hernández, L.García); Texas 2 (Taveras, Semien). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; Texas 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Thomas. GIDP_Cruz, Thomas, Soto, Semien.

DP_Washington 1 (Hernández, Bell); Texas 3 (Smith, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jos.Gray 7 4 2 2 1 9 94 3.82
Edwards Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.52
Finnegan, L, 2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 4.18
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martin 1 1 0 0 2 0 17 3.63
Hearn 4 0 0 0 2 1 49 5.86
Burke, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0 24 1.30
Moore 2 2 0 0 1 1 34 2.14
Barlow, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.84

WP_Hearn.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:42. A_36,183 (40,300).

