Texas 3, Washington 2

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
2
6
2
5
3
Thomas cf-lf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.235
Soto rf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.215
Bell 1b
3
0
1
0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|1
|10
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|A.García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Garver dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|2-Culberson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Heim c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Washington
|000
|002
|000_2
|6
|0
|Texas
|020
|000
|001_3
|6
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Hernandez in the 7th. 2-ran for Viloria in the 8th.
LOB_Washington 6, Texas 3. 2B_Soto (14), Ruiz (14). HR_Cruz (8), off Burke; Lowe (10), off Jos.Gray; A.García (15), off Finnegan. RBIs_Cruz 2 (40), Lowe 2 (30), A.García (47). SB_Smith (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Thomas, Soto, Hernández, L.García); Texas 2 (Taveras, Semien). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; Texas 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Thomas. GIDP_Cruz, Thomas, Soto, Semien.
DP_Washington 1 (Hernández, Bell); Texas 3 (Smith, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jos.Gray
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|94
|3.82
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.52
|Finnegan, L, 2-2
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4.18
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|3.63
|Hearn
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|49
|5.86
|Burke, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|1.30
|Moore
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|2.14
|Barlow, W, 3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.84
WP_Hearn.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:42. A_36,183 (40,300).
