Texas 3, Washington 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 6 2 5 3 Thomas cf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Soto rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .215 Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .303 Cruz dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .249 L.García ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .255 Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .263 Hernandez lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .273 1-Robles pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Adrianza 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .156

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 6 3 1 10 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227 A.García rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .257 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Garver dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .201 Lowe 1b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .276 Smith 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Taveras cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Viloria c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .667 2-Culberson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Heim c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244

Washington 000 002 000_2 6 0 Texas 020 000 001_3 6 0

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Hernandez in the 7th. 2-ran for Viloria in the 8th.

LOB_Washington 6, Texas 3. 2B_Soto (14), Ruiz (14). HR_Cruz (8), off Burke; Lowe (10), off Jos.Gray; A.García (15), off Finnegan. RBIs_Cruz 2 (40), Lowe 2 (30), A.García (47). SB_Smith (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Thomas, Soto, Hernández, L.García); Texas 2 (Taveras, Semien). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; Texas 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Thomas. GIDP_Cruz, Thomas, Soto, Semien.

DP_Washington 1 (Hernández, Bell); Texas 3 (Smith, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jos.Gray 7 4 2 2 1 9 94 3.82 Edwards Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.52 Finnegan, L, 2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 4.18

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martin 1 1 0 0 2 0 17 3.63 Hearn 4 0 0 0 2 1 49 5.86 Burke, BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0 24 1.30 Moore 2 2 0 0 1 1 34 2.14 Barlow, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.84

WP_Hearn.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:42. A_36,183 (40,300).

