Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
2
5
2
2
8
Schwarber lf
4
1
1
2
0
2
.214
Hoskins 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.251
Harper dh
3
0
1
0
READ MORE
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|2
|8
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.214
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.326
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Stott 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.161
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|4
|14
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|García cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Calhoun rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.238
|Heim c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Smith lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Taveras cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|000_2
|5
|1
|Texas
|021
|010
|00x_4
|7
|0
E_Hoskins (6). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Texas 7. 2B_Seager (9), García (12), Calhoun (10). HR_Schwarber (19), off Gray. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (39), Miller 2 (27), Calhoun 2 (29). SB_Harper (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius); Texas 2 (Duran 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Texas 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_García.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 6-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|2
|3
|8
|99
|2.77
|Bellatti
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.74
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.04
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.62
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.49
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 3-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|102
|4.18
|Moore, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.27
|Santana, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.29
|Barlow, S, 13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.96
Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-0, Moore 2-0. WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:12. A_20,704 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.