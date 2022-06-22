Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 5 2 2 8 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .214 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Harper dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .326 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256 Stott 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .161

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 7 4 4 14 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228 Seager ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .235 García cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253 Calhoun rf-lf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .238 Heim c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .250 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Smith lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .333 Taveras cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Duran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Miller dh 3 0 1 2 0 1 .215

Philadelphia 002 000 000_2 5 1 Texas 021 010 00x_4 7 0

E_Hoskins (6). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Texas 7. 2B_Seager (9), García (12), Calhoun (10). HR_Schwarber (19), off Gray. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (39), Miller 2 (27), Calhoun 2 (29). SB_Harper (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius); Texas 2 (Duran 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Texas 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_García.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 6-4 4 1-3 7 4 2 3 8 99 2.77 Bellatti 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.74 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.04 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.62 Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 0 23 3.49

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 3-3 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 5 102 4.18 Moore, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.27 Santana, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 1.29 Barlow, S, 13-15 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.96

Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-0, Moore 2-0. WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:12. A_20,704 (40,300).

