Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
June 22, 2022 7:34 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 5 2 2 8
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .214
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Harper dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .326
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .256
Stott 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .161
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 4 4 14
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .228
Seager ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .235
García cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253
Calhoun rf-lf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .238
Heim c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .250
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .274
Smith lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .333
Taveras cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Duran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271
Miller dh 3 0 1 2 0 1 .215
Philadelphia 002 000 000_2 5 1
Texas 021 010 00x_4 7 0

E_Hoskins (6). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Texas 7. 2B_Seager (9), García (12), Calhoun (10). HR_Schwarber (19), off Gray. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (39), Miller 2 (27), Calhoun 2 (29). SB_Harper (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius); Texas 2 (Duran 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 3; Texas 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_García.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 6-4 4 1-3 7 4 2 3 8 99 2.77
Bellatti 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.74
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 2.04
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.62
Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 0 23 3.49
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 3-3 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 5 102 4.18
Moore, H, 3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.27
Santana, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 1.29
Barlow, S, 13-15 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.96

Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-0, Moore 2-0. WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:12. A_20,704 (40,300).

