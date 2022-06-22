Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia Texas ab

Philadelphia Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 31 4 7 4 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 2 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 0 Harper dh 3 0 1 0 García cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Calhoun rf-lf 4 0 2 2 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Heim c 2 1 1 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 Smith lf 3 1 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 0 Taveras cf 0 0 0 0 Stott 2b 2 0 0 0 Duran 3b 4 0 0 0 Miller dh 3 0 1 2

Philadelphia 002 000 000 — 2 Texas 021 010 00x — 4

E_Hoskins (6). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Texas 7. 2B_Seager (9), García (12), Calhoun (10). HR_Schwarber (19). SB_Harper (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler L,6-4 4 1-3 7 4 2 3 8 Bellatti 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 0

Texas Gray W,3-3 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 5 Moore H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Santana H,12 1 1 0 0 0 2 Barlow S,13-15 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:12. A_20,704 (40,300).

