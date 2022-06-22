Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
2
5
2
Totals
31
4
7
4
Schwarber lf
4
1
1
2
Semien 2b
4
0
0
0
Hoskins 1b
4
0
1
0
Seager...
|Philadelphia
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Texas
|021
|010
|00x
|—
|4
E_Hoskins (6). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Texas 7. 2B_Seager (9), García (12), Calhoun (10). HR_Schwarber (19). SB_Harper (9).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler L,6-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|4
|2
|3
|8
|Bellatti
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W,3-3
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Moore H,3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Santana H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow S,13-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chris Segal; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:12. A_20,704 (40,300).
