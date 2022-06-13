Texas 5, Houston 3

Houston Texas ab

Houston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 34 5 11 5 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 Semien 2b 4 0 3 0 Brantley dh 4 0 1 1 Seager ss 5 0 2 1 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 1 1 Alvarez lf 4 0 2 1 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 1 Tucker rf 3 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Culberson pr 0 1 0 0 Peña ss 3 1 1 0 Huff c 0 0 0 0 Dubón cf 4 1 1 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Duran 3b 4 1 2 1 Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 B.Miller dh 3 2 1 1 Taveras cf 3 1 1 0

Houston 120 000 000 — 3 Texas 001 000 13x — 5

LOB_Houston 6, Texas 10. 2B_Altuve (11), Peña (8), Duran (2). SB_Dubón (1), Semien (11), Culberson (2), Duran (1). SF_Calhoun (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Javier 6 5 2 2 3 7 Stanek H,5 1 2 0 0 0 2 Neris L,1-3 BS,0-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 Maton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Texas Hearn 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 3 Tinoco 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Burke W,4-1 2 0 0 0 0 1 Moore S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, David Rackley; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:18. A_29,805 (40,300).

