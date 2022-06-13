Texas 5, Houston 3

Houston
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
3
7
3
Totals
34
5
11
5
Altuve 2b
4
1
1
0
Semien 2b
4
0
3
0
Brantley dh
4
0
1
1
Seager...
|Houston
|120
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Texas
|001
|000
|13x
|—
|5
LOB_Houston 6, Texas 10. 2B_Altuve (11), Peña (8), Duran (2). SB_Dubón (1), Semien (11), Culberson (2), Duran (1). SF_Calhoun (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Stanek H,5
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neris L,1-3 BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Maton
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hearn
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Tinoco
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burke W,4-1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moore S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
WP_Neris.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, David Rackley; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:18. A_29,805 (40,300).
