Texas 6, Cleveland 3

Texas
Cleveland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
39
6
12
5
Totals
32
3
5
3
Semien 2b
4
2
4
2
Straw cf
3
1
0
0
Seager ss
4
0
0
0
Rosario...
E_Seager (7), Clement (3). DP_Texas 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Texas 11, Cleveland 6. 2B_Mercado (5). HR_Semien 2 (6), Heim (7), Lowe (6). SB_Heim (2), White 2 (12), Semien (10).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hearn W,4-4
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Santana H,10
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|King H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow S,11-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCarty L,0-1
|4
|
|8
|5
|4
|0
|2
|Sandlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stephan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Shaw
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Gose
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Hentges
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Hearn.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:10. A_10,763 (34,788).
