Texas 6, Cleveland 3

Texas Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 6 12 5 Totals 32 3 5 3 Semien 2b 4 2 4 2 Straw cf 3 1 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 Rosario ss 4 1 1 1 Garver dh 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 0 0 Miller 1b 4 0 0 0 Heim c 5 1 2 1 Naylor dh 3 0 0 0 Duran 3b 5 2 3 0 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 2 Lowe 1b 5 1 3 2 Clement 2b 2 0 1 0 Culberson lf 3 0 0 0 Giménez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Walker ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Maile c 3 0 0 0 White cf 4 0 0 0 Kwan ph 0 0 0 0 Mercado lf 2 1 2 0 Palacios ph-lf 1 0 0 0

Texas 011 300 010 — 6 Cleveland 000 003 000 — 3

E_Seager (7), Clement (3). DP_Texas 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Texas 11, Cleveland 6. 2B_Mercado (5). HR_Semien 2 (6), Heim (7), Lowe (6). SB_Heim (2), White 2 (12), Semien (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Hearn W,4-4 5 2-3 4 3 3 2 6 Santana H,10 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 King H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barlow S,11-12 1 0 0 0 1 0

Cleveland McCarty L,0-1 4 8 5 4 0 2 Sandlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Stephan 1 1 0 0 2 1 Shaw 1 1 0 0 2 1 Gose 1 1 1 1 1 3 Hentges 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Hearn.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:10. A_10,763 (34,788).

