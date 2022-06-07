Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 6, Cleveland 3

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 7:26 pm
1 min read
      

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
39
6
12
5
5
10

Semien 2b
4
2
4
2
1
0
.221

Seager ss
4
0
0
0
1
1
.227

Garver dh
4
0
0
0

READ MORE

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 6 12 5 5 10
Semien 2b 4 2 4 2 1 0 .221
Seager ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Garver dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .212
García rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .220
Heim c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .260
Duran 3b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .375
Lowe 1b 5 1 3 2 0 2 .265
Culberson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
b-Walker ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .111
White cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 4 8
Straw cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .228
Rosario ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Miller 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Naylor dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .271
Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .364
Clement 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .221
a-Giménez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237
d-Kwan ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Mercado lf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .206
c-Palacios ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .294
Texas 011 300 010_6 12 1
Cleveland 000 003 000_3 5 1

a-popped out for Clement in the 6th. b-walked for Culberson in the 7th. c-walked for Mercado in the 7th. d-walked for Maile in the 9th.

E_Seager (7), Clement (3). LOB_Texas 11, Cleveland 6. 2B_Mercado (5). HR_Semien (5), off McCarty; Heim (7), off McCarty; Lowe (6), off McCarty; Semien (6), off Gose. RBIs_Semien 2 (22), Heim (19), Lowe 2 (20), Rosario (12), Gonzalez 2 (5). SB_Heim (2), White 2 (12), Semien (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Garver 2, Duran, White 3); Cleveland 1 (Giménez). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 5.

GIDP_Maile.

DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hearn, W, 4-4 5 2-3 4 3 3 2 6 84 5.40
Santana, H, 10 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 1.31
King, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.74
Barlow, S, 11-12 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.21
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCarty, L, 0-1 4 8 5 4 0 2 70 10.29
Sandlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.81
Stephan 1 1 0 0 2 1 22 3.79
Shaw 1 1 0 0 2 1 20 4.24
Gose 1 1 1 1 1 3 29 4.73
Hentges 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.04

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 3-2. WP_Hearn.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:10. A_10,763 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|14 Fort Sam Houston IT and Medical Tech...
6|14 Lunch & Learn: Zero Cost Migrations...
6|14 An Automated Corporate View of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories