Texas 6, Cleveland 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 6 12 5 5 10 Semien 2b 4 2 4 2 1 0 .221 Seager ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Garver dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .212 García rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .220 Heim c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .260 Duran 3b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .375 Lowe 1b 5 1 3 2 0 2 .265 Culberson lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232 b-Walker ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .111 White cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 4 8 Straw cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .228 Rosario ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Miller 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Naylor dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .271 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .364 Clement 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .221 a-Giménez ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .305 Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 d-Kwan ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .248 Mercado lf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .206 c-Palacios ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .294

Texas 011 300 010_6 12 1 Cleveland 000 003 000_3 5 1

a-popped out for Clement in the 6th. b-walked for Culberson in the 7th. c-walked for Mercado in the 7th. d-walked for Maile in the 9th.

E_Seager (7), Clement (3). LOB_Texas 11, Cleveland 6. 2B_Mercado (5). HR_Semien (5), off McCarty; Heim (7), off McCarty; Lowe (6), off McCarty; Semien (6), off Gose. RBIs_Semien 2 (22), Heim (19), Lowe 2 (20), Rosario (12), Gonzalez 2 (5). SB_Heim (2), White 2 (12), Semien (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Garver 2, Duran, White 3); Cleveland 1 (Giménez). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 5.

GIDP_Maile.

DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hearn, W, 4-4 5 2-3 4 3 3 2 6 84 5.40 Santana, H, 10 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 1.31 King, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.74 Barlow, S, 11-12 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.21

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCarty, L, 0-1 4 8 5 4 0 2 70 10.29 Sandlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 26 2.81 Stephan 1 1 0 0 2 1 22 3.79 Shaw 1 1 0 0 2 1 20 4.24 Gose 1 1 1 1 1 3 29 4.73 Hentges 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.04

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 3-2. WP_Hearn.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:10. A_10,763 (34,788).

