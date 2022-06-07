Texas 6, Cleveland 3

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
6
12
5
5
10
Semien 2b
4
2
4
2
1
0
.221
Seager ss
4
0
0
0
1
1
.227
Garver dh
4
0
0
0
|Texas
|011
|300
|010_6
|12
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|003
|000_3
|5
|1
a-popped out for Clement in the 6th. b-walked for Culberson in the 7th. c-walked for Mercado in the 7th. d-walked for Maile in the 9th.
E_Seager (7), Clement (3). LOB_Texas 11, Cleveland 6. 2B_Mercado (5). HR_Semien (5), off McCarty; Heim (7), off McCarty; Lowe (6), off McCarty; Semien (6), off Gose. RBIs_Semien 2 (22), Heim (19), Lowe 2 (20), Rosario (12), Gonzalez 2 (5). SB_Heim (2), White 2 (12), Semien (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Garver 2, Duran, White 3); Cleveland 1 (Giménez). RISP_Texas 0 for 6; Cleveland 2 for 5.
GIDP_Maile.
DP_Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hearn, W, 4-4
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|84
|5.40
|Santana, H, 10
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|1.31
|King, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.74
|Barlow, S, 11-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.21
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCarty, L, 0-1
|4
|
|8
|5
|4
|0
|2
|70
|10.29
|Sandlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.81
|Stephan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|3.79
|Shaw
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|4.24
|Gose
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|4.73
|Hentges
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.04
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 3-2. WP_Hearn.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:10. A_10,763 (34,788).
