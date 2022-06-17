Texas 7, Detroit 0

Texas
Detroit
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
38
7
12
7
Totals
31
0
5
0
Semien 2b-ss
4
1
2
0
Reyes rf
4
0
1
0
Seager ss
3
2
2
0
H.Castro...
READ MORE
|Texas
|301
|012
|000
|—
|7
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Vest (1), Báez (7). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B_A.García (11), Heim (9), Seager (8), Lowe (9), W.Castro (8). HR_Heim (8). SF_A.García (3).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W,2-3
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal L,5-4
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|Vest
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Alexander
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:01. A_21,996 (41,083).
