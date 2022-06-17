Texas 7, Detroit 0

Texas Detroit ab

Texas Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 31 0 5 0 Semien 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 Seager ss 3 2 2 0 H.Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 Miller ph-lf 1 0 0 0 W.Castro cf 4 0 2 0 A.García rf 3 1 1 2 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 Reks ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Clemens ph 1 0 0 0 Heim c 4 1 2 3 Báez ss 3 0 1 0 Lowe dh 5 0 1 1 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 Huff 1b 5 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Duran 3b 5 1 1 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Culberson lf-2b 4 1 1 1 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Taveras cf 3 0 2 0

Texas 301 012 000 — 7 Detroit 000 000 000 — 0

E_Vest (1), Báez (7). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B_A.García (11), Heim (9), Seager (8), Lowe (9), W.Castro (8). HR_Heim (8). SF_A.García (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Gray W,2-3 7 5 0 0 0 6 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 2

Detroit Skubal L,5-4 5 8 5 5 2 4 Vest 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 Alexander 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:01. A_21,996 (41,083).

