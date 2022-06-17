Texas 7, Detroit 0

Texas

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

38

7

12

7

4

8 Semien 2b-ss

4

1

2

0

1

0

.225 Seager ss

3

2

2

0

1

0

.228 a-Miller ph-lf

1

0

0

0 READ MORE

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 12 7 4 8 Semien 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .225 Seager ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .228 a-Miller ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 A.García rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .245 b-Reks ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Heim c 4 1 2 3 1 0 .250 Lowe dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .275 Huff 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Duran 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .308 Culberson lf-2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .230 Taveras cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .214

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 0 8 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306 H.Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285 W.Castro cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .257 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .294 c-Clemens ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .074 Báez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .192 Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227

Texas 301 012 000_7 12 0 Detroit 000 000 000_0 5 2

a-struck out for Seager in the 8th. b-struck out for A.García in the 8th. c-struck out for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Vest (1), Báez (7). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B_A.García (11), Heim (9), Seager (8), Lowe (9), W.Castro (8). HR_Heim (8), off Skubal. RBIs_A.García 2 (43), Heim 3 (25), Lowe (25), Culberson (7). CS_Taveras (1). SF_A.García.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Lowe 2, Huff, Seager, Duran); Detroit 2 (Báez, Schoop). RISP_Texas 4 for 13; Detroit 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Heim, Semien.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, W, 2-3 7 5 0 0 0 6 102 4.27 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.12 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.86

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal, L, 5-4 5 8 5 5 2 4 100 3.13 Vest 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 30 2.28 Alexander 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 30 7.02 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.07

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:01. A_21,996 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.