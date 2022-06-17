Trending:
Texas 7, Detroit 0

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 10:25 pm
1 min read
      

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 12 7 4 8
Semien 2b-ss 4 1 2 0 1 0 .225
Seager ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .228
a-Miller ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
A.García rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .245
b-Reks ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Heim c 4 1 2 3 1 0 .250
Lowe dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .275
Huff 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Duran 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .308
Culberson lf-2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .230
Taveras cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .214
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 0 8
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .306
H.Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285
W.Castro cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .257
Cabrera dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .294
c-Clemens ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .074
Báez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .192
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Texas 301 012 000_7 12 0
Detroit 000 000 000_0 5 2

a-struck out for Seager in the 8th. b-struck out for A.García in the 8th. c-struck out for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Vest (1), Báez (7). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B_A.García (11), Heim (9), Seager (8), Lowe (9), W.Castro (8). HR_Heim (8), off Skubal. RBIs_A.García 2 (43), Heim 3 (25), Lowe (25), Culberson (7). CS_Taveras (1). SF_A.García.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Lowe 2, Huff, Seager, Duran); Detroit 2 (Báez, Schoop). RISP_Texas 4 for 13; Detroit 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Heim, Semien.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 2-3 7 5 0 0 0 6 102 4.27
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.12
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.86
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal, L, 5-4 5 8 5 5 2 4 100 3.13
Vest 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 30 2.28
Alexander 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 30 7.02
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.07

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:01. A_21,996 (41,083).

