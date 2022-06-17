Texas 7, Detroit 0

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
38
7
12
7
4
8
Semien 2b-ss
4
1
2
0
1
0
.225
Seager ss
3
2
2
0
1
0
.228
a-Miller ph-lf
1
0
0
0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|H.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|W.Castro cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|c-Clemens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.074
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Texas
|301
|012
|000_7
|12
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|2
a-struck out for Seager in the 8th. b-struck out for A.García in the 8th. c-struck out for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Vest (1), Báez (7). LOB_Texas 9, Detroit 4. 2B_A.García (11), Heim (9), Seager (8), Lowe (9), W.Castro (8). HR_Heim (8), off Skubal. RBIs_A.García 2 (43), Heim 3 (25), Lowe (25), Culberson (7). CS_Taveras (1). SF_A.García.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Lowe 2, Huff, Seager, Duran); Detroit 2 (Báez, Schoop). RISP_Texas 4 for 13; Detroit 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Lowe, Heim, Semien.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 2-3
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|102
|4.27
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.12
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.86
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, L, 5-4
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|100
|3.13
|Vest
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|30
|2.28
|Alexander
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|7.02
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.07
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:01. A_21,996 (41,083).
