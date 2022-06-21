Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia Texas ab

Philadelphia Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 0 6 0 Totals 32 7 11 7 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 Semien 2b 4 2 3 2 Hoskins 1b 1 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 1 1 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 García rf 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 Calhoun lf 4 1 1 2 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 Garver dh 3 0 0 0 Bohm dh 4 0 2 0 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 Vierling cf 4 0 0 0 Heim c 3 1 1 1 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 Smith 3b 3 0 1 0 Muñoz 2b 3 0 1 0 Taveras cf 3 1 1 0

Philadelphia 000 000 000 — 0 Texas 000 021 04x — 7

DP_Philadelphia 3, Texas 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Texas 2. 2B_Semien (11). HR_Lowe (9), Heim (9), Semien (7), Calhoun (8). SB_Muñoz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Gibson L,4-3 6 1-3 7 3 3 0 4 Familia 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 1 Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Texas Pérez W,5-2 6 6 0 0 3 6 Bush H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1 Santana H,11 1 0 0 0 0 0 Burke 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Pérez(2).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:06. A_29,153 (40,300).

