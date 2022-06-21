Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 6 0 3 7 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Hoskins 1b 1 0 0 0 3 0 .251 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .244 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Bohm dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256 Vierling cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Muñoz 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 11 7 1 5 Semien 2b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .231 Seager ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230 García rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Calhoun lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .228 Garver dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .201 Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278 Heim c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .247 Smith 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .400 Taveras cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250

Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 6 0 Texas 000 021 04x_7 11 0

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Texas 2. 2B_Semien (11). HR_Lowe (9), off Gibson; Heim (9), off Gibson; Semien (7), off Familia; Calhoun (8), off Familia. RBIs_Lowe (28), Heim (26), Seager (32), Semien 2 (27), Calhoun 2 (26). SB_Muñoz (1). CS_Lowe (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Vierling, Camargo 2, Realmuto); Texas 0. RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 9; Texas 1 for 1.

Runners moved up_Castellanos. GIDP_Castellanos, Taveras, García.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Muñoz, Gregorius, Hoskins; Muñoz, Gregorius, Hoskins; Realmuto, Camargo, Realmuto); Texas 1 (Smith, Lowe).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, L, 4-3 6 1-3 7 3 3 0 4 102 4.06 Familia 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 1 28 5.55 Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 7.02

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, W, 5-2 6 6 0 0 3 6 98 1.96 Bush, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.21 Santana, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.33 Burke 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.80

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0, Alvarado 1-0. WP_Pérez(2).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:06. A_29,153 (40,300).

