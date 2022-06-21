Trending:
Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
June 21, 2022 11:32 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 3 7
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213
Hoskins 1b 1 0 0 0 3 0 .251
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Realmuto c 4 0 2 0 0 0 .244
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Bohm dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .256
Vierling cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Muñoz 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 11 7 1 5
Semien 2b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .231
Seager ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .230
García rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Calhoun lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .228
Garver dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .201
Lowe 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278
Heim c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .247
Smith 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Taveras cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Philadelphia 000 000 000_0 6 0
Texas 000 021 04x_7 11 0

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Texas 2. 2B_Semien (11). HR_Lowe (9), off Gibson; Heim (9), off Gibson; Semien (7), off Familia; Calhoun (8), off Familia. RBIs_Lowe (28), Heim (26), Seager (32), Semien 2 (27), Calhoun 2 (26). SB_Muñoz (1). CS_Lowe (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Vierling, Camargo 2, Realmuto); Texas 0. RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 9; Texas 1 for 1.

Runners moved up_Castellanos. GIDP_Castellanos, Taveras, García.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Muñoz, Gregorius, Hoskins; Muñoz, Gregorius, Hoskins; Realmuto, Camargo, Realmuto); Texas 1 (Smith, Lowe).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 4-3 6 1-3 7 3 3 0 4 102 4.06
Familia 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 1 28 5.55
Alvarado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 7.02
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, W, 5-2 6 6 0 0 3 6 98 1.96
Bush, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.21
Santana, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 1.33
Burke 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.80

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0, Alvarado 1-0. WP_Pérez(2).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:06. A_29,153 (40,300).

Top Stories