Texas 7, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
0
6
0
3
7
Schwarber lf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.213
Hoskins 1b
1
0
0
0
3
0
.251
Castellanos rf
4
0
0
0
READ MORE
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|3
|7
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Hoskins 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.251
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Bohm dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Muñoz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|11
|7
|1
|5
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.228
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Heim c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
|Texas
|000
|021
|04x_7
|11
|0
LOB_Philadelphia 8, Texas 2. 2B_Semien (11). HR_Lowe (9), off Gibson; Heim (9), off Gibson; Semien (7), off Familia; Calhoun (8), off Familia. RBIs_Lowe (28), Heim (26), Seager (32), Semien 2 (27), Calhoun 2 (26). SB_Muñoz (1). CS_Lowe (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Vierling, Camargo 2, Realmuto); Texas 0. RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 9; Texas 1 for 1.
Runners moved up_Castellanos. GIDP_Castellanos, Taveras, García.
DP_Philadelphia 3 (Muñoz, Gregorius, Hoskins; Muñoz, Gregorius, Hoskins; Realmuto, Camargo, Realmuto); Texas 1 (Smith, Lowe).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 4-3
|6
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|102
|4.06
|Familia
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|28
|5.55
|Alvarado
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7.02
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 5-2
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|3
|6
|98
|1.96
|Bush, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.21
|Santana, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.33
|Burke
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.80
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0, Alvarado 1-0. WP_Pérez(2).
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:06. A_29,153 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.