Texas 8, Kansas City 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|3
|7
|
|Smith 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|a-Taveras ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Semien 2b
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.231
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|García dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Miller lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Duggar cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|2
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|b-O’Hearn ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Dozier 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Isbel rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.218
|Lopez 3b-2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Texas
|103
|300
|001_8
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|020_3
|7
|0
a-flied out for Smith in the 8th. b-grounded out for Merrifield in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 7, Kansas City 3. 2B_Semien (12), García (14), Seager (10), Lopez (9). HR_Semien (8), off Heasley; Isbel (1), off Leclerc. RBIs_García (49), Semien 4 (32), Seager 2 (35), Calhoun (32), Witt Jr. (39), Isbel (9), Benintendi (27). CS_Duggar (1). SF_Semien, Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Calhoun, Lowe 2, Semien); Kansas City 1 (Melendez). RISP_Texas 4 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Benintendi, O’Hearn. GIDP_Heim, Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Merrifield.
DP_Texas 3 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Smith, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Lowe); Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Witt Jr., Dozier).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 4-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|94
|3.89
|Leclerc
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|15.00
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.53
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, L, 1-4
|3
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|2
|3
|85
|5.20
|Garrett
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.38
|Clarke
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.88
|Coleman
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.16
|Cuas
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.25
|Peacock
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0. HBP_Clarke (Seager). WP_Clarke(2), Peacock.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Ed Hickox; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:51. A_19,593 (37,903).
