Sports News

Texas 8, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 11:17 pm
1 min read
      

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 13 8 3 7
Smith 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .296
a-Taveras ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Seager ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .231
Semien 2b 4 3 3 4 0 1 .231
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .245
García dh 4 0 2 1 1 0 .259
Lowe 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .282
Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Miller lf-3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .213
Duggar cf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .400
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 7 3 2 8
Merrifield 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .231
b-O’Hearn ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Benintendi lf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .303
Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .243
Melendez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Dozier 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Pasquantino dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Isbel rf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .218
Lopez 3b-2b 2 1 2 0 1 0 .225
Texas 103 300 001_8 13 0
Kansas City 001 000 020_3 7 0

a-flied out for Smith in the 8th. b-grounded out for Merrifield in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 7, Kansas City 3. 2B_Semien (12), García (14), Seager (10), Lopez (9). HR_Semien (8), off Heasley; Isbel (1), off Leclerc. RBIs_García (49), Semien 4 (32), Seager 2 (35), Calhoun (32), Witt Jr. (39), Isbel (9), Benintendi (27). CS_Duggar (1). SF_Semien, Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Calhoun, Lowe 2, Semien); Kansas City 1 (Melendez). RISP_Texas 4 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Benintendi, O’Hearn. GIDP_Heim, Pasquantino, Witt Jr., Merrifield.

DP_Texas 3 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Smith, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Lowe); Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Witt Jr., Dozier).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 4-3 7 5 1 1 2 8 94 3.89
Leclerc 1 2 2 2 0 0 12 15.00
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.53
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heasley, L, 1-4 3 2-3 9 7 7 2 3 85 5.20
Garrett 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 16 6.38
Clarke 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 4.88
Coleman 1 2 0 0 0 0 16 3.16
Cuas 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.25
Peacock 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 4.91

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 1-0. HBP_Clarke (Seager). WP_Clarke(2), Peacock.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Ed Hickox; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:51. A_19,593 (37,903).

Sports News

Top Stories