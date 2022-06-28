Texas 8, Kansas City 3

Texas
Kansas City
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
8
13
8
Totals
30
3
7
3
Smith 3b
3
2
1
0
Merrifield 2b
3
1
0
0
Taveras ph-cf
1
0
0
0
...
READ MORE
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|
|Smith 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taveras ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|3
|3
|4
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Dozier 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller lf-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Isbel rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Duggar cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lopez 3b-2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Texas
|103
|300
|001
|—
|8
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
DP_Texas 3, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 7, Kansas City 3. 2B_Semien (12), García (14), Seager (10), Lopez (9). HR_Semien (8), Isbel (1). SF_Semien (5), Benintendi (3).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W,4-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Leclerc
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heasley L,1-4
|3
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|2
|3
|Garrett
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Clarke
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Coleman
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cuas
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peacock
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Clarke (Seager). WP_Clarke(2), Peacock.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Ed Hickox; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:51. A_19,593 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.