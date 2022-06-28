Trending:
Texas 8, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
June 28, 2022 11:17 pm
Texas Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 13 8 Totals 30 3 7 3
Smith 3b 3 2 1 0 Merrifield 2b 3 1 0 0
Taveras ph-cf 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Seager ss 4 1 2 2 Benintendi lf 3 0 2 1
Semien 2b 4 3 3 4 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 1
Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 Melendez c 4 0 0 0
García dh 4 0 2 1 Dozier 1b-3b 3 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 5 0 1 0 Pasquantino dh 4 0 0 0
Heim c 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0
Miller lf-3b 4 1 1 0 Isbel rf 3 1 1 1
Duggar cf-lf 4 1 2 0 Lopez 3b-2b 2 1 2 0
Texas 103 300 001 8
Kansas City 001 000 020 3

DP_Texas 3, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 7, Kansas City 3. 2B_Semien (12), García (14), Seager (10), Lopez (9). HR_Semien (8), Isbel (1). SF_Semien (5), Benintendi (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Gray W,4-3 7 5 1 1 2 8
Leclerc 1 2 2 2 0 0
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Heasley L,1-4 3 2-3 9 7 7 2 3
Garrett 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Clarke 1 0 0 0 0 2
Coleman 1 2 0 0 0 0
Cuas 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peacock 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Clarke (Seager). WP_Clarke(2), Peacock.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Ed Hickox; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:51. A_19,593 (37,903).

