Texas 8, Kansas City 3

Texas Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 13 8 Totals 30 3 7 3 Smith 3b 3 2 1 0 Merrifield 2b 3 1 0 0 Taveras ph-cf 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 1 2 2 Benintendi lf 3 0 2 1 Semien 2b 4 3 3 4 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 1 Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 Melendez c 4 0 0 0 García dh 4 0 2 1 Dozier 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 Lowe 1b 5 0 1 0 Pasquantino dh 4 0 0 0 Heim c 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 Miller lf-3b 4 1 1 0 Isbel rf 3 1 1 1 Duggar cf-lf 4 1 2 0 Lopez 3b-2b 2 1 2 0

Texas 103 300 001 — 8 Kansas City 001 000 020 — 3

DP_Texas 3, Kansas City 1. LOB_Texas 7, Kansas City 3. 2B_Semien (12), García (14), Seager (10), Lopez (9). HR_Semien (8), Isbel (1). SF_Semien (5), Benintendi (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Gray W,4-3 7 5 1 1 2 8 Leclerc 1 2 2 2 0 0 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kansas City Heasley L,1-4 3 2-3 9 7 7 2 3 Garrett 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Clarke 1 0 0 0 0 2 Coleman 1 2 0 0 0 0 Cuas 1 0 0 0 0 1 Peacock 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Clarke (Seager). WP_Clarke(2), Peacock.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Ed Hickox; Second, James Hoye; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:51. A_19,593 (37,903).

