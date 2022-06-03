Texas tops Air Force behind 3 RBIs from Messinger, Todd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Skyler Messinger went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, Austin Todd added three RBIs and No. 9 overall seed Texas beat Air Force 11-3 on Friday in the Austin Regional. Texas (43-19) has won 12 of its last 15 games, which includes a loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship. Air Force (30-28) was making its first appearance in the tournament since 1969. Murphy Stehly led off the third... READ MORE

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Skyler Messinger went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, Austin Todd added three RBIs and No. 9 overall seed Texas beat Air Force 11-3 on Friday in the Austin Regional.

Texas (43-19) has won 12 of its last 15 games, which includes a loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship. Air Force (30-28) was making its first appearance in the tournament since 1969.

Murphy Stehly led off the third with a double and Messinger drove him in for a 3-2 lead. Messinger added a single to left with the bases loaded to make it 5-2.

Murphy Stehly had the only other multi-hit game for Texas, going 3 for 5. Big 12 player of the year Ivan Melendez went 1 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Pete Hansen (11-1) struck out five in 6 2/3 innings while allowing eight hits and three earned runs.

Air Force starter Paul Skenes (10-3) was chased with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

