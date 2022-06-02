Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (IL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 30. Recalled RHP Yennier Cano from St. Paul (IL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Estevan Florial to be the 27th man for a doubleheader. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Hyun Jin Ryu on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of and activated RHP Jeremy... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 30. Recalled RHP Yennier Cano from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Estevan Florial to be the 27th man for a doubleheader.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Hyun Jin Ryu on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of and activated RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Chad Smith to Albuquerque (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Rashaad Coward. Signed WR Cameron Batson.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Christian Harris to a four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced C Alex Mack is retiring.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Darian Taylor, WRs B.J. Mucklevene and Whop Philyor, RB Shane Simpson, OL Leon Johnson, DE Jordan Berner, DBs Corey Straughter, Josh Miller, Zach Hannibal and Javon Jackson and OL Brandon Sanford.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Announced D Jake Gardiner has been given medical clearance to play.

American Hockey League

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired LW Joshua Roy.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Named Conor O’Brien, Alex Sakellaropoulos, Brandon Kasel, Blake Thompson, Jimmy Mazza, Tim Theocharidis, Ivan Chukarov, Jarrod Gourley, Jake Hamilton, Trey Phillips, Rourke Russell, Jake Ryczek, Chris Lijdsman, Kyle Thacker, Steven Ruggiero, Alexandre Carrier, Shawn Weller, Sebastian Vidmar, Ryan Smith, Billy Jerry, Luke Stevens, Shane Harper, Colin Long, Peter MacArthur, Nick Rivera, Frankie Melton, Ryan Roth, Danick Paquette, Ryan Walker, Matt Salhany and Mike Szmatula to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Named Luke Peressini, Nick Albano, Ben Carroll, Kris Myllari, Darian Skeoch, Nolan Kneen, Jake Kearley, Philip Beaulieu, Andrew Jarvis, Eric Roy, Miles Liberati, Sam Ruopp, Lester Lancaster, Will Lochead, Turner Ottenbreit, Corey Durocher, Chad Butcher, Josh Winquist, Branden Troock, Justin Young, Colby McAuley, Spencer Asuchak, Jack Combs, Jackson Leppard, Jared Bethune, J.D. Dudek, Gavin Gould, Zach Hall, Kelly Bent, Josh Lammon and Scott Conway to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Named Chris Nell, Joe Murdaca, Tyler Parks, Derek Topatigh, Malcolm Hayes, Zach Yoder, Greg Campbell, Jacob Graves, Josh Thrower, Dalton Thrower, Anthony Florentino, Tim Davison, Grant Frederic, Chris Forney, Paul McAvoy, Michael Turner, Cody Sylvester, Hugo Roy, Sanghoon Shin, Eric Neiley, Peter Bates, Gabe Guertler, Derek Nesbitt, Carlos Fornaris, Mike Pelech, Kameron Kielly and Kamerin Nault to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Named Sean Bonar, Dajon Mingo, Graeme Brown, Sean Allen, Zac Herrmann, Wyatt Ege, Max Balinson, Josh Burnside, Colton Waltz, Daniel Fritz, Derek Pratt, Ryan Obuchowski, Josh Passolt, Gianluca Esteves, Justin Vaive, Matt McLeod, Lincoln Griffin, Patrick Polino, Zack Andrusiak, Brandon Yeamans, Luc Brown, Louie Caporusso, Jesse Schultz, Cody Caron, Graham Knott, Yushiroh Hirano, Bryson Cianfrone and Brendan Warren to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Named Ben Masella, Chris McKay, Lukas Kaelble, Stefan LeBlanc, Jordan Sambrook, Tyler Nanne, Alex Jaeckle, Trevor Daley, Craig Wyszomirski, Brandon Hickey, Cole MacDonald, Nathan Perkovich, Michael Neville, Darik Angeli, Alex Aleardi, John McCarron, Blake Winiecki, Levko Koper, Joe Pendenza, Jake Jaremko, Dylan Vander Esch, Kyle Neuber, Kody McDonald, Cameron Hebig, Myles Powell and Michael Huntebrinker to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Named Samuel Harvey, Jordan Papirny, Robbie Beydoun, Blake Siebenaler, Willie Corrin, Zach Tolkinen, Joshua Owings, D.J. King, Marcus McIvor, Matt Murphy, Darien Kielb,Shawn Szydlowski, Matt Alvaro, Brad Kennedy, Connor Jones, Oliver Cooper, Mark Rassell, Anthony Petruzzelli, Tyler Busch, Kellen Jones, Jordan Martel, Zach Pochiro, Shawn Boudrias, Matt Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Semyon Babintsev to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Named Bradley Lalonde, Corbin Baldwin, Bryce Reddick, Johnny Coughlin, Kevin McKernan, Bobby Russell, Joe Gatenby, Alec Rauhauser, Ethan Cap, Frank Hora, Christian Kasastul, Zach Wilkie, Hank Sorensen, Alex Brooks, Jack Sadek, Chase Zieky, Liam Pecararo, Anthony Beauchamp, Max Zimmer, Ethan Somoza, Ben Freeman, Alex Ierullo, Ayden MacDonald, Anthony Rinaldi, Luke Santerno, Diego Cuglietta, Dean Yakura, D’Artagnan Joly, Matt Tugnutt, Dallas Gerads, Matt Bradley, Austin Eastman, Quin Foreman, Alex Rauter, Dylan Malmquist and Cedric Pare to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Matt Jurusik, Jake Kupsky, Peter Thome, Michael Prapavessis, Casey Johnson, Darren Brady, Cory Thomas, Mitch Versteeg, Jack Van Boekel, Matt Stief, Jeff King, Chase Stewart, Will Merchant, Colton Kehler, Justin Misiak, Zach Walker, A.J. White, Jordan Timmons, Ryan Dmowski, Thomas Parrottino, Jack Becker, Shawn McBride, William Knierim, David Norris, Mason Mitchell, Jeremy Yablonski, Cody Fowlie and Brett Supinski to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

INDY FUEL — Named Mitch Gillam, Michael Lackey, Justin Kapelmaster, Chris Cameron, Kirill Chayka, Paul Meyer, Keoni Texeira, Brycen Martin, Dominic Dockery, Cam Bakker, Jordan Schneider, Christian Evers, Willie Raskob, Alec McCrea, Chris Van Os-Shaw, C.J. Eick, Griff Jeszka, Anthony Gagnon, Jared Thomas, Bryan Lemos, Quinn Ryan, Spencer Watson, Seamus Malone, Jan Mandat, Darien Craighead, Chase Lang, Canon Pieper, Karl El-Mir, Tommy Apap, Brent Gates, Peter Krieger and Matt Marcinew to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Named Corbin Kaczperski, Jake Stevens, Ryan Wheeler, Alex Carlson, Adrien Beraldo, Connor Russell, Jake Linhart, T.J. Fergus, Josh Koepplinger, Luke Nogard, Cole Stallard, Zach White, Jake Smith, Yuki Miura, Ben Sokay, Kaid Oliver, Jack Billings and Jonathan Desbiens to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Named Charles Williams, Sean Giles, Jacob Friend, Brandon Fortunato, Austin McEneny, Victor Hadfield, Jacob Panetta, Pavel Vorobei, Kyle McKenzie, Jake Cass, Abbott Girduckis, Brendan Harris, Derek Lodermeier, Ara Nazarian, Sam Sternschein, Luke Lynch, Travis Howe, Craig Martin, Ben Hawerchuk, Christopher Brown, Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Nick Saracino and Pascal Aquin to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Named Trevor Gorsuch, Jake Kielly, Jeremy Masella, Ryan Cook, Tyler Rockwell, Cody Corbett, Justin Murray, Eric Kattelus, Brenden Miller, Collin Saccoman, Michael Davies, Andrew DeBrincat, Ian Edmondson, Nick Bruneteau, Tanner Nagel, Erik Bradford, Anthony Collins, Tanner Sorenson, Justin Taylor, Max Humitz, Matt Iacopelli, Kyle Blaney, Logan Lambdin, Raymond Brice, Denis Smirnov, Dean Balsamo, Greg Mauldin and Mitch Hults to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Named Chays Ruddy, Dalton Gally, Tommy Muck, Mike Lee, Theo Calvas, Marcus Crawford, Justin Woods, Dominick Procopio, Zach Osburn, Anthony DeLuca, Ryan Harrison, John Schiavo, Loren Ulett, Keeghan Howdeshell, Nick Pastujov, Ben Johnson, Brendan Soucie, Bailey Conger, Lane Scheidl, Jimmy Lodge and Giorgio Estephan to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

MAINE MARINERS — Named Stefanos Lekkas, Jon Gillies, Michael Kim, Gabriel Chicoine, Nate Kallen, Zach Malatesta, Connor Doherty, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Jason Horvath, Taylor Egan, Brendan St-Louis, Scott Savage, Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Brendan Robbins, Mathew Santos, Pascal Laberge, Keltie Jeri-Leon, Reid Stefanson, Cameron Askew, Nick Jermain, Tyler Hinam, Conner Bleackley, Nick Master, Lewis Zerter-Gossage, Metis Roelens, Andrew Romano, Patrick Shea, Alex Kile and Westin Michaud to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Named Evan Cormier, James Melindy, Evan Neugold, Garrett Johnston, Derian Plouffe, Todd Skirving, Nathan Noel, Marc Johnstone and Orrin Centazzo to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Named Michael Bullion, Samuel Thibault, Christian Hausinger, Elijah Vilio, Nick Schaus, Eric Williams, Carson Musser, Carter Robertson, Scott Dornbrock, Ryan Valentini, Brett Van Os, Alex Tonge, Aidan Brown, Joe Widmar, Marly Quince, Chase Harwell, Cody Milan, Colton Heffley, Alex Berardinelli, Cedric Lacroix, Matt Carey, Greg Betzold, Jakob Reichert and Alex Rodriguez to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Named Brad Barone, Ty Taylor, Alex Dubeau, Braydon Barker, Michael Brodzinski, Steve Oleksy, Chad Duchesne, Kevin Lohan, Luke McInnis, Andrew McLean, Chris Harpur, Mark Auk, Tim Shoup, Tristin Langan, Luke Boka, Ross Olsson, Tyler Bird, Aaron Luchuk, Nick Bligh, Fabrizio Ricci, Jake Transit, Hunter Fejes, Brian Bowen, Chris LeBlanc and Riley Woods to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Named Dillon Kelley, Adam Carlson, Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Callum Fryer, Kyle Rhodes, Tyson Helgesen, Kenton Helgesen, Quinn Wichers, Alex Stevens, Alden Weller, Chase Harrison, Tristan Thompson, Eric Israel, Kevin Spinozzi, Griffin Luce, Colton Leiter, Max Coatta, Avery Peterson, Brett Gravelle, Zach Court, Calder Brooks, Stephen Baylis, Alec Butcher, Gabe Chabot, Keegan Iverson, Logan Nelson, Garrett Klotz, Tanner Schachle, Tyson Empey, Andrew Sturtz, Peter Quenneville and Tyler Coulter to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

READING ROYALS — Named Hayden Hawkey, Logan Flodell, Garrett Cecere, Patrick McNally, Garret Cockerill, Dominic Cormier, Mike Chen, Mike Crocock, Aaron Titcomb, Rob Michel, Frank DiChiara, Kevin Conley, Kenny Hausinger, Trevor Gooch, Brayden Low, Grant Cooper, Thomas Ebbing, Patrick Bajkov, Jackson Cressey, Jacob Pritchard, Zane Franklin, Corey Mackin and Matt Schmalz to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Named Cedrick Andree, Connor Moore, Croix Evingson, Tariq Hammond, Seamus Donohue, Carter Allen, Karl Boudrias, Dan Willett, Matt Anderson, Chaz Reddekopp, Patrick Holway, Evan Wardley, Max Gottlieb, Doyle Somerby, Carter Turnbull, Justin Florek, Jonny Evans, Cam Strong, Andrew Cherniwchan, Jade Miller, Kevin Fitzgerald, Kevin O’Neil, Lawton Courtnall, Nick Isaacson, Alex Brink, Jake Coleman, Ben Holmstrom, Colin Markison and Dylan Steman to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Named Billy Christopoulos, Max Milosek, Chris Martenet, Randy Gazzola, Cam Clarke, Cole Fraser, Gordi Myer, Ryan Lowney, Blake Hillman, Butrus Ghafari, Ryker Killins, Trevor Hamilton, Mitchell Heard, John Albert, T.J. Hensick, Matt Berry, Brandon Hawkins, Conlan Keenan, Jesse Mychan, Brent Pedersen, Brett Boeing, Quinn Preston, Brandon Schultz, Brett McKenzie, Marcus Vela, Josh Dickinson, Brady Tomlak and Hunter Garlent to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Named Mathieu Brodeur, Mathieu Gagnon, Bradley Johnson, Luke Orysiuk, Francis Thibeault, Olivier Galipeau, Guillaume Beaudoin, Jesse Lees, Connor Welsh, Jonathan Joannette, Nicolas Lariviere, Alexis D’Aoust, Brenden Locke, Julien Nantel, Cedric Montminy, Tim Vanstone, Anthony Nellis, Olivier Archambault and William Leblanc to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

TULSA OILERS — Named Ryan Ruck, Daniel Mannella, Mason McDonald, John Furgele, Mike McKee, Jarod Hilderman, Duggie Lagrone, Tanner Lishchynsky, Alex Pommerville, Ryan DaSilva, Justin Hamonic, Eddie Matsushima, Ethan Stewart, Jimmy Soper, Adam Pleskach, Jackson Leef, Connor Bramwell, Jack Doremus, Carson Denomie, Alex Kromm, Tyler Poulsen, Dylan Sadowy, Alex Gilmour, Gregg Burmaster, Matt Lane, Ian McNulty and Vincent Marleau to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Named Garrett Metcalf, Thomas Sigouin, Kyle Pouncy, Connor McDonald, Joey Colatarci, James Shearer, Austin Crossley, Wyatt McLeod, Alex Lepkowski, Zachary Tsekos, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Dylan Fitze, Johnny Walker, Kyle Betts, Tarun Fizer, Brandon Cutler, Neil Robinson, Christian Simeone, Zac Robbins and Matt Hoover to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

WHEELING NAILERS — Named Louis-Philippe Guindon, Luke Bafia, Matt Foley, Bo Hanson, David Drake, Dylan MacPherson, Adam Smith, Jake Flegel, Aaron Thow, Matthew Spencer, Cam Hausinger, Bobby Hampton, Jared Cockrell, Patrick Watling, Matt Quercia, Felix Pare, Sean Josling, Tim Doherty, Tyler Drevitch, Nick Hutchison, Matt Alfaro, Pierrick Dube, Jake Coughler and Tad Kozun to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

WICHITA THUNDER — Named Michael Stiliadis, Jake Theut, Evan Buitenhuis, Mike Robinson, Justin Bean, Jordan Muzzillo, Billy Constantinou, Garrett Schmitz, Connor Walters, Dalton Skelly, Alex Peters, Brayden Watts, Stephen Johnson, Billy Exell, Brendan van Riemsdyk, Jake Wahlin, Ian Parker, Peter Crinella, Steven Ipri, Carter Johnson, Jay Dickman, Michal Stinil, Logan Fredericks, Tyler Jeanson, Anthony Beauregard, Beau Starrett, Spencer Dorowicz, Charlie Combs and Bryan Moore to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Jared Brandt, Myles McGurty, Brendan Less, Charlie Spetz, Matt Sredl, Clint Filbrandt, Nolan Valleau, Ethan Price, Bobby Butler, Max Newton, Liam Coughlin, Steven Jandric, Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman, Anthony Repaci, Brent Beaudoin, Nolan Vesey, Jacob Hayhurst, Chris Ordoobadi, Grant Jozefek, Drew Callin and Danny Katic to the protected player list for the 2022-23 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NORTH CAROLINA FC — Announced MF Raheem Somersall has been named to the St. Kitts & Nevis National Team roster for two upcoming Concacaf Nations League round one matches and F Oalex Anderson has been named to the St. Vincent & the Grenadines National Team roster for four upcoming Concacaf Nations League round one matches.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed G Mason Stajduhar to a new, three-year contract through 2025 with a Club option in 2026, with the contract beginning in January 2023.

COLLEGE

SIENA — Named Trevor DiMauro assistant athletic trainers.

