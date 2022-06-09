Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with C Gary Sanchez on a one-year contract. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Willson Contreras on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from IL. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City (PCL). BASKETBALLWomen’s National Basketball Association PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Jennie Simms to a hardship contract. FOOTBALLNational Football League HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DB... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with C Gary Sanchez on a one-year contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Willson Contreras on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from IL. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City (PCL).

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Jennie Simms to a hardship contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DB Kolby Harvell-Peel with an injury designation.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Jack Jones to a rookie contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Jake Camarda to a rookie contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Announced designated player MF Hector Herrara is eligible for play on July 9.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Announced D Estelle Johnson has been invited to the Cameroon National team for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN ST. — Announced assistant coach Mike Garland is retiring from men’s basketball.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.