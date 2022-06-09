Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with C Gary Sanchez on a one-year contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adam Oller from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Willson Contreras on a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from IL. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP...
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Jennie Simms to a hardship contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced LB Devante Bond suffered a season ending knee injury.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Caeveon Patton. Waived LB Jordan Glasgow and DT McKinley Williams III.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DB Kolby Harvell-Peel with an injury designation.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced OLB Jordan Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Brandon Flowers to a one-day contract for him to retire with the team.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Jack Jones to a rookie contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Jake Camarda to a rookie contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Markus Nurmi to a one-year, entry-level contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO — Announced designated player MF Hector Herrara is eligible for play on July 9.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Loaned F Sam Adeniran to San Antonio FC (USL) for the remainder of the USL 2022 season.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Announced D Estelle Johnson has been invited to the Cameroon National team for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.
MICHIGAN ST. — Announced assistant coach Mike Garland is retiring from men’s basketball.
TRINITY — Named Andrew Munoz assistant men’s soccer coach.
