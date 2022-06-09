On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 5:01 pm
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with C Gary Sanchez on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adam Oller from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Las Vegas.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Willson Contreras on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from IL. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to Oklahoma City (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP...

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Jennie Simms to a hardship contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced LB Devante Bond suffered a season ending knee injury.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Caeveon Patton. Waived LB Jordan Glasgow and DT McKinley Williams III.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DB Kolby Harvell-Peel with an injury designation.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Announced OLB Jordan Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Brandon Flowers to a one-day contract for him to retire with the team.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed CB Jack Jones to a rookie contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Jake Camarda to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Markus Nurmi to a one-year, entry-level contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Announced designated player MF Hector Herrara is eligible for play on July 9.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Loaned F Sam Adeniran to San Antonio FC (USL) for the remainder of the USL 2022 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Announced D Estelle Johnson has been invited to the Cameroon National team for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN ST. — Announced assistant coach Mike Garland is retiring from men’s basketball.

TRINITY — Named Andrew Munoz assistant men’s soccer coach.

Top Stories